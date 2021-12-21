Exclusive: Fleetwood Town to appoint 40-year-old as new permanent manager

Stephen Crainey will be named as the Fleetwood Town boss on a permanent basis after their impressive upturn in form recently, Football League World has exclusively been told.

The 40-year-old was named as interim boss after the club made the decision to sack Simon Grayson in late November after a disappointing start to the season.

And, Crainey’s influence has clearly helped the team, as they have picked up eight points from five games since his arrival, which has seen the Cod Army move up to 18th in the League One table, two points from safety.

Therefore, FLW can reveal that the hierarchy have decided to give the former player a chance over a longer period, with his appointment as permanent boss expected.

Do Blackpool and Fleetwood Town have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both played in the top-flight of English football. Yes No

Of course, the challenge for Crainey will be to maintain this good run over the busy festive period as Fleetwood look to increase the gap they have over the bottom four.

The ex-Scotland international will be in the dugout on Boxing Day as Fleetwood host Shrewsbury Town in what is a huge game for both, with the two on the same points and separated by goal difference.

Thoughts? Is this a good decision? Let us know in the comments below.