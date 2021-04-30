Exclusive: Fleetwood Town emerge as contender to sign 25-year-old as he ponders Doncaster Rovers future

Fleetwood Town are interested in signing Brad Halliday as the defender stalls on agreeing fresh terms with Doncaster Rovers, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Halliday has featured regularly for Doncaster this season in League One, making 36 appearances and even scoring once for Rovers.

However, the 25-year-old has allowed his contract to run down and he will become a free agent in the summer.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Fleetwood are interested in signing Halliday on a free transfer in the summer, although the defender is left with a dilemma as Doncaster’s offer of a contract extension remains on the table.

Halliday began his career with Middlesbrough and was a trainee at the Riverside Stadium, but never made a senior appearance for the Teessiders, instead having loans with York, Hartlepool and Accrington Stanley before moving on to Cambridge United.

After 123 appearances for Cambridge, Halliday moved to South Yorkshire on a free transfer in July 2019 and has gone on to make 86 appearances for Doncaster.

Both Fleetwood and Doncaster are drifting towards mid-table in League One this season, with two points separating them heading into the final few weeks of the 2020/21 campaign.