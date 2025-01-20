Carlisle United frontman Luke Armstrong has emerged as a hot property this month with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Barrow, Motherwell and Kilmarnock all pursuing his services, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

It's been a miserable old campaign for the Cumbrian side, who are currently rooted to the very foot of the Football League pyramid. Being rock bottom of League Two after 25 games of the 2024/25 campaign has not followed what was expected for Carlisle, although Mike Williamson has been busy thus far in the January transfer window.

Williamson has brought four fresh faces to Brunton Park in Stephen Wearne - whom he worked with at MK Dons - along with Cedwyn Scott, Callum Whelan and most recently Manchester United's Joe Hugill on loan, but despite their league position, outgoings may also happen before the window is up and Armstrong is closing in on a departure.

Fleetwood Town, Barrow, Motherwell and Kilmarnock interested in Carlisle United's Luke Armstrong

Sources close to FLW have revealed that a quartet of clubs in Fleetwood, Barrow, Motherwell and Kilmarnock are all interested in taking Armstrong on loan.

Whether Carlisle are willing to negotiate with two divisional rivals remains to be seen, and a move north of the border to the Scottish top-flight could be preferable, with Motherwell's interest first called by the Daily Record.

Armstrong has struggled for both goals and a regular starting berth this term. The former Middlesbrough prospect scored on three occasions during the second-half of the 2023/24 campaign after arriving mid-season from Harrogate Town in a reported club-record deal, when Carlisle were still in League One, but he's been unable to get going this time around.

Luke Armstrong's Carlisle United stats, via FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 21 3 1 2024/25 24 3 2

The striker has pedigree at this level, having recorded double digits for goals in consecutive seasons for Harrogate. But from 20 appearances and 13 starts, Armstrong has returned just three strikes - one of which came in the home draw against his former side back in November.

However, he does remain the side's top scorer this season.

Mike Williamson on potential Carlisle United exit for Luke Armstrong

Armstrong has been lined up for the exit door, and was left out of the squad for Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Bradford City in order to avoid running the risk of picking up an injury and being unable to complete a move away from Carlisle.

Carlisle have already signed two strikers this month and boss Mike Williamson detailed the state of play regarding a departure, which the 28-year-old wants in order to play week-in, week-out.

Williamson told the News & Star: "It was just a mutual conversation about [the fact] there are things happening, possibilities for him.

"I just thought he thought the risk of coming in and playing, getting on the pitch and getting injured, would scupper it.

"So it was more of a mutual agreement that something's on the horizon, [although] it has not happened yet.

"He's someone who I'm happy to keep around, but he obviously wants as much game time as he possibly can and with us bringing in two number nines, he feels as though he's not going to get that.

"Luke's been fantastic and he's a great lad. I've never said anything other than positive things about him. But when he wants to play week in, week out, you can't deny it - I can't facilitate that here.

"I can't say he's going to start every single game and he wants to be in a situation where he is. So that's up to him."