Exclusive: Firm favourite emerges in race for Blackburn Rovers managerial vacancy

Carlos Carvalhal is the favourite to land the vacant Blackburn Rovers managerial job as the hierarchy at Ewood Park weigh up their options, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Lancashire outfit are on the hunt for Tony Mowbray’s replacement at Rovers following his departure from the role after five years in charge.

A number of candidates have been interviewed, including Everton coach Duncan Ferguson and Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, who is a boyhood fan of the club and spent time in their youth academy as a player.

However, Carvalhal is the man ahead of the aforementioned duo in the race for the job – although no final decision has been made.

The Portuguese coach, who has previously managed Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City on British shores, has most recently been the manager of Braga in his home nation.

Carvalhal departed that role following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season though, and despite having an offer on the table from Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda according to reports in Portugal, the 56-year-old could soon be heading back to the EFL instead.