Exclusive: Finn Azaz reveals stance on Aston Villa return after award-winning season at Newport

Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz is hoping to get the chance to prove himself against the “top, top players” in Steven Gerrard’s first-team squad this summer, he has exclusively told Football League World.

Azaz has spent 2021/22 on loan with Newport County in League Two and been exceptional for the Welsh side – as his success at Sunday’s EFL Awards show.

The 21-year-old was named in the League Two Team of the Season and won the League Two Young Player of the Year award on the back of a campaign that’s seen him contribute six goals and seven assists from central midfield.

The midfielder left West Bromwich Albion to join Villa back in July and was sent on loan a day later but hopes that this summer will see him get a chance to impress the coaches at the Premier League club.

Speaking exclusively to FLW after winning two awards on Sunday evening, Azaz offered his reflections on his time at Newport and addressed the future.

He said: “It’s been brilliant. I’ve enjoyed my football this year and when you enjoy your football, you play your best stuff.

“That’s testament to the manager, the players, and the environment that I’ve been in. I’ve really enjoyed it and that’s been reflected tonight.”

On the topic of returning to Villa, now led by legendary Premier League midfielder Steven Gerrard, he added: “It’s all part of my journey.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the summer but, hopefully, I’ll get a chance to test myself against the players there.

“They’ve got top, top players there. I understand it’s a big club but, hopefully, I get the chance to do that.”