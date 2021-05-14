Exclusive: Experienced figure set for Ian Evatt reunion at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers are set to appoint Sam Hird as first-team coach following their promotion to League One, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

A remarkable run of form since the turn of the year saw Ian Evatt’s side force their way into the top three, with automatic promotion confirmed on the final day.

The Trotters boss is sure to want to bring in new signings to help the squad, and he is also going to make an addition to his backroom team. That’s after a source told FLW that Hird is going to join Evatt ahead of next season.

The duo already know each other, with Evatt having managed Hird during his successful time at Barrow, which saw the side promoted to the Football League.

Hird, 33, may be well known to fans as he has featured for the likes of Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers over the years in his professional career, which is now coming to an end.