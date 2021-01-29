Exclusive: Exeter City reject offer from Burton Albion for 29-year-old

Exeter City have rejected a transfer offer from League One side Burton Albion for forward Ryan Bowman, sources have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

Bowman, 29, has enjoyed a fruitful campaign for the Grecians so far this season, scoring 10 goals and recording two assists for them in 22 league appearances.

FLW understands that the Devon club are keen to retain the services of their joint top-scorer this season as they look to push for promotion from the fourth tier this season, after several failed attempts in recent campaigns.

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink’s Burton are in desperate need of some fresh attacking impetus as they sit rock bottom of the League One table, having garnered just 16 points from 24 league games thus far.

The Dutchman replaced Jake Buxton as Burton’s manager on New Year’s Day this year but as of yet, has not been able to change the Brewers’ fortunes in the league.

It’s uncertain as of yet whether Burton will submit a renewed offer before the January transfer deadline next Monday, though the Grecians are expected to remain firm in their stance with Bowman.