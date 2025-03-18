The League One promotion race was blown wide apart on Saturday afternoon thanks to Wrexham's win at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Red Dragons made it four victories from their last six league contest thanks to Sam Smith's 78th-minute winner, in a result that took the Welsh outfit above their opposition for the day.

Wycombe have showed indifferent form under new head coach Mike Dodds, winning just twice under his leadership from seven matches, with the winning bug that was gained under Matt Bloomfield slowly fading away.

Ex-Wycombe defender Joe Jacobson issues Chairboys & Wrexham promotion claim

Once Wycombe have got their game in-hand out of the way - a potentially tough trip on the road to South Yorkshire tonight to take on Rotherham United - all the promotion-chasing sides will have nine matches left to decide their fate.

League One Table 2024-25 - As Of March 17, 2025 Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1 Birmingham City 36 +35 83 2 Wrexham 37 +21 71 3 Wycombe Wanderers 36 +27 68 4 Charlton Athletic 37 +17 66 5 Stockport County 37 +19 65 6 Huddersfield Town 37 +18 61 7 Bolton Wanderers 37 +4 60 8 Reading FC 37 +6 59 9 Leyton Orient 37 +15 56

And former Wycombe defender turned pundit Joe Jacobson, who played 400 times for the Buckinghamshire side, believes that due to their win at the weekend, the momentum for automatic promotion may now be on Wrexham's side.

"Wrexham have now got the momentum, although Wycombe still have a game in hand and play Rotherham away tonight, so if they win their game in hand, they go back above Wrexham on goal difference," Jacobson said when speaking exclusively to FLW.

"They were missing Richard Kone, which has coincided with their average form for the position they're in. They missed him at the weekend and lacked that goal threat he brings about.

"I would say that psychologically, Wrexham have the momentum for the remaining games. Wycombe have got a tougher run in, they've still got Leyton Orient, Charlton, Bolton and Stockport to play, so they've got a really tough run-in.

"But now maybe the pressure is off them slightly and now it's back on Wrexham, so maybe it's a little bit easier to be the team chasing second place rather than the team trying to hold onto it."

Wrexham's squad experience may prove vital when it comes to League One promotion battle

Whilst Wycombe went more international with their January recruitment, heading to Scandinavia to land the likes of Magnus Westergaard and Anders Hagelskjær, Wrexham went for a proven League One goalscorer in Reading's Sam Smith, whilst also adding ex-Premier League forward Jay Rodriguez to their ranks.

It was Smith that landed the killer blow at Adams Park on Saturday, assisted by another former top flight hitman in Steven Fletcher, and that just shows the strength in depth the North Wales side have.

As pointed out by Jacobson, Wycombe's run-in is very tough, and they haven't been in the same form recently that they were earlier on in the campaign when they won 11 games out of a 12-match period between September and November - that could be down to teething issues with the new regime.

Whatever the case, Wycombe need to win against Rotherham to put the promotion race back in their hands - if they get a draw or worse, then it's officially advantage Phil Parkinson.