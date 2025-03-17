Don Goodman has hailed Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe for his "tactical masterclass" as the Magpies saw off Liverpool 2-1 to lift their first trophy since 1955.

It was a truly magical day in London for the Magpies as the hoards of supporters who made the journey from Tyneside to the capital were rewarded with a famous victory.

Two years ago, they fell short in the same fixture, barely laying a glove on Manchester United as they were beaten 2-0. However, Howe was determined not to let it slip by this time, and buoyed by the deafening roar from the Newcastle supporters at Wembley, they dominated the Reds with a superb performance.

The first half produced a handful of chances for the Geordies, but it always seemed that set-pieces were the most likely avenue, especially with Alexis Mac Allister marking towering defender Dan Burn.

This mismatch eventually led to a goal on the stroke of half-time, as Kieran Trippier’s deep corner bypassed the towering Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk to find Blyth-born Burn, whose thumping header evaded Caoimhin Kelleher and nestled in the bottom corner.

The second half saw more chances fall Newcastle's way, and they deservedly found their second when the ever-industrious Tino Livramento chipped a ball to the back post, where Jacob Murphy nodded it down to Alexander Isak. Latching onto the ball from behind him, the Swedish striker made a clean connection and swept it home to put them 2-0 up.

Liverpool hit back late with a delightful finish from Federico Chiesa, but it was too little, too late, as Howe's side held on to claim a historic victory that would be etched in Newcastle folklore forever.

Liverpool Match Stats Newcastle 1 Goals 2 0.89 xG 1.84 66% Possession 34% 7 Shots 17 2 Shots on target 6 4 Corners 9

Don Goodman praises Eddie Howe and Dan Burn following Newcastle United's EFL Cup success

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about who impressed him most in the EFL Cup Final, Don Goodman praised manager Howe for his "tactical masterclass", whilst Burn also received plaudits.

"Eddie Howe impressed me the most in terms of Newcastle United," said former Sunderland striker Goodman.

"The tactics that he came up with in order to win the game were absolutely spot-on, and every player followed them to a tee – it was a tactical masterclass.

"Individually, all the players were exceptional, but a special mention has to go to Dan Burn. What a week he has had – called up to the England squad, which raised a few eyebrows, mine included, but what a performance he delivered.

"To score the goal that got the ball rolling for a local lad, for your club, must mean the world to him. So, massive respect to Dan Burn."

A moment to cherish for Newcastle's Dan Burn

For the entire Newcastle team, that triumph meant the world, but for former St James' Park season ticket holder Burn, it was a moment that will hold even more significance.

A lifelong Toon supporter, it couldn't have happened to a more deserving player in the squad. For the 32-year-old, this victory will be a cherished memory, a dream come true that he'll carry with him for years to come.

To make it even sweeter, he now has the prospect of an England debut this week, either against Albania or Latvia. If Thomas Tuchel decides to play him, he will become the oldest debutant since a certain Kevin Davies in 2010, who was 33 at the time.

For the next few days, though, Burn will be relishing his iconic moment in the EFL Cup Final, standing tall and leading his team to a famous victory.