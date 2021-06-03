Exclusive: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday player delivers Osaze Urhoghide verdict amid transfer interest

Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles are very evident right now as financial troubles have reared their ugly head once again.

Murmurs of players not being paid came up just days before their final day of the Championship season clash with Derby County in May – a game which the Owls could only draw and it saw them relegated to League One.

Letting several big earners such as Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes and others go seemingly hasn’t done anything to help Dejphon Chansiri as there has been even further claims that wages have not being paid – now players are considering handing in their two-week notices to leave the club according to reports.

One player who will not be a big earner is young defender Osaze Urhoghide, who has made 19 league appearances for the club since making his debut in 2020.

The 20-year-old played 16 times in the league for the Owls this past season under both Neil Thompson and Darren Moore, and the latter wants to keep him around as a contract has been offered to the Dutch-born defender.

It may not be as straight-forward as that though – transfer interest in Urhoghide has swirled for months, with Club Brugge and Sporting Lisbon offering him pre-contract deals months ago according to FLW sources.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Wednesday player Jon Newsome believes despite the financial concerns lingering, the Owls must do all they can when asked if they should be keeping him around for next season.

“I think so,” said Newsome.

“I think he only came a couple of years ago on trial from Wimbledon, he’s only 20 years old, he’s been involved 19 appearances this season – I like him.

“I think he’s physically strong, he’s got good pace and is learning the game.”

It’s going to be very hard to convince the 20-year-old to stay at the club due to the clubs that are apparently interested in him, combined with the financial difficulties Wednesday are currently enduring, but a season as as regular starter in League One could be the making of Urhoghide.