Exclusive: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man tears into Derby County with crucial fixtures on the horizon

Sheffield Wednesday legend Jon Newsome has claimed that Derby County haven’t helped themselves in the fight for survival in the Championship, warning Wayne Rooney’s side it is hard to turn things around and get the win they crave on the board.

Rooney has watched Derby slip into real trouble in the Championship, with the Rams losing five on the spin and still looking over their shoulders as Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United aim to pull them into deeper trouble.

Despite that losing streak, Derby need a single win in their final two fixtures to survive and could even see Sheffield Wednesday relegated if they Owls fail to beat Nottingham Forest in the Championship’s lunchtime kick-off.

Nevertheless, Derby have played themselves into trouble and a Sheffield Wednesday win against Forest creates all kinds of pressure for Rooney’s side before they take on Swansea City.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “People will say that they’ve only got to get a win (to survive) but it is really difficult to turn that form around when you are heading in that direction and your form is poor, you are conceding goals, not scoring goals either.

“It’s not as easy as just clicking your fingers and tomorrow’s another day. You’ve got all those worries and questions that the players will have in the back of their minds.

“It’s pressure. This is the pressure end of the season. This is where they earn their money. It’s about who can deal with that pressure the best and come out the winner.

“Derby haven’t helped themselves in any way, shape or form. It’s a big weekend.”

Should Sheffield Wednesday beat Forest and Derby lose to Swansea, there will be a point separating the two clubs heading into the final game of the season when the Rams host the Owls.

There is also Rotherham United to consider, with the Millers sandwiched between the two clubs and looking to claw back a four point disadvantage in their remaining three games.