Exclusive: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man reveals how Owls can take inspiration from Norwich City

Jon Newsome believes that having the same manager and nucleus of the squad in place could help Sheffield Wednesday next season if they are relegated to Sky Bet League One.

The Owls’ Championship status is hanging by a thread, with Darren Moore’s side needing to beat Derby County this week to stand any chance of avoid relegation to League One.

If Wednesday fail to win at Pride Park, then their eight-year stay in the Championship will come to an end. They could still be relegated even if they do win, if Rotherham manage to defeat Cardiff in South Wales, so nerves are bound to be jangling within the Hillsborough camp.

Regardless of whichever division Wednesday find themselves in next season, it promises to be a summer of transition in South Yorkshire. A number of first-team players find themselves out of contract, including Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach and Tom Lees.

But speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Wednesday defender Jon Newsome believes that keeping the core of the squad together, as well as manager Darren Moore, can help them bounce back if they fail to avoid the drop this season.

He said: “With Norwich, they kept Daniel Farke at the club and bounced back. I don’t know the stats on this, but it would be really interesting to see how many relegated football clubs change their management team within two months of starting the following season.

“You’ve got that upheaval, you’ve got new players coming in, you’ve got that element of doubt of whether you’re going to be successful or not. I think that’s why the continuity of keeping your management and keeping the majority of your players just allows you to hit the ground running a little bit.

“You can use that disappointment as something to drive you on, and use that a collective unit to say ‘you know what, we got ourselves into this mess, it’s up to ourselves to get out of this’.

“You can understand all the conversations that have been had, whereas a new manager comes in and can’t say ‘we’ve got to bounce back from this’.”