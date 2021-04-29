Exclusive: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man makes Dejphon Chansiri claim in the event of relegation

Sheffield Wednesday’s potential relegation might not be the end of the world, with Jon Newsome detailing how he hopes that if the Owls do slip into League One that the penny might finally drop with Dejphon Chansiri.

Darren Moore’s side are on the brink in the Championship and their fate could well be sealed this weekend if they fail to beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

It’s been a painful decline for the Owls since finishing in the play-offs in back-to-back seasons under Carlos Carvalhal, with Newsome previously very vocal about the risky way Chansiri chased after promotion.

Whilst the former Sheffield Wednesday defender is naturally hopeful that the club don’t slip back into League One, he’s admitted that if they do, it might be the best thing with regard to Chansiri’s ownership.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “My only slight salvation if they do get relegated into League One, does the penny just drop with the Owner? Does the realisation finally drop with the Owner?

“If they managed to stay up in the Championship this season, would it not just prolong the pain and the misery because they’ve just managed to scrape in and salvage survival? Would he just carry on for another 12 months?”

Chansiri’s initial backing allowed Carvalhal to achieve consecutive top-six finishes in the Championship, but Wednesday failed to get over the line and ned their wait for a Premier League return.

There would be a decline under Carvalhal and, again, under Jos Luhukay.

Steve Bruce had a little more success, but walked out on the Owls in favour of a move to Newcastle United, which eventually brought Garry Monk to Hillsborough.

Monk did, at one point, have Wednesday looking up, but he began this season with a point deduction and was replaced by Tony Pulis as the Owls struggled to pull themselves clear of trouble.

Pulis’ tenure was short and painful, with Moore now the man tasked with moving Wednesday forwards.

He’s currently absent from the dugout due to health issues and could watch from afar as the club are relegated into League One for the first time in a decade this weekend at Forest.