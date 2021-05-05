Exclusive: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man issues claim surrounding Darren Moore’s future at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday have been urged by Jon Newsome to retain Darren Moore as the club’s manager even if they are relegated into League One, underlining how building a proper structure this summer will help towards success.

Neither Garry Monk nor Tony Pulis managed to inspire Wednesday earlier in the season, with both departing as the walls appeared to close in around the club and relegation loomed.

Moore’s arrival has coincided with a relative upturn in results and Wednesday head into the final weekend of the season with a chance of surviving, despite the fact that Moore has been absent from the sidelines recently due to coronavirus related pneumonia.

Even in the event of Wednesday slipping down into League One, Newsome revealed he thought it would be good for the Owls to stick by the 47-year-old despite the fact those conversations haven’t been held yet.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “You’d have thought so, but I’ve read in the media that is a conversation (Moore staying) that hasn’t been had yet. His long-term future hasn’t been spoken about with the club, which I find amazing really.

“I do believe he signed an 18-month contract when he came in, so you would like to think that they will stick with him whatever happens.

“It is massive for the club to build structure in the summer. They’ve got a number of players walking away and recruitment is key. It’s incredibly difficult to get the right players at the right time.”

Full focus at Wednesday is on survival in the Championship.

A goalless draw with Nottingham Forest last weekend, combined with Derby County losing to Swansea City, has left the relegation battle wide open.

As things stand, Wycombe Wanderers look odds-on to be relegated, but Wednesday, Derby and Rotherham United all have a chance of surviving still.

Wednesday travel to the East Midlands to take on Derby knowing a victory there, combined with Rotherham failing to win, will keep Moore’s side in the Championship against the odds.