Exclusive: Ex-Northampton Town man set for Halifax switch

Former Northampton Town player Matty Warburton is set to join National League side Halifax on a free transfer, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The Cobblers are back in Sky Bet League Two for the coming season after suffering relegation from Sky Bet League One and will be looking to bounce back instantly if they can.

Warburton will not be a part of things, though, with him leaving Sixfields on a free and now opting to head to Halifax and a new opportunity with the Shaymen.

Halifax finished tenth last season in the National League and will be looking to build on that to try and achieve a top-seven finish and a shot at promotion this year, with Football League World able to reveal exclusively that Warburton has agreed terms on a deal and that the transfer will be announced shortly.

The 29-year-old has previously played for the likes of Stockport County and Curzon Ashoton in his career.