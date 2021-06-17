Exclusive: Ex-Derby County manager questions potential Rams FFP punishment

Speaking to Football League World, former Derby County manager Paul Jewell has questioned whether the club will be handed a points deduction over breaches of Financial Fair Play.

Derby only avoided relegation to League One on the final day of the Championship season during the 2020/21 campaign, after what had been a disappointing season on the pitch.

Events off it where not easy either, with the Rams twice seeing proposed takeovers fall through, with current owner Mel Morris looking to sell the club.

It has since been suggested that Derby could be facing a point deduction next season after breaching FFP rules, following an appeal by the EFL against a decision previously made by a disciplinary commission with regards to the club’s business.

That is something that could of course leave Derby at even greater threat of relegation this season – only Sheffield Wednesday’s own points deduction prevented the Rams’ relegation this campaign.

Now it seems Jewell believes that a possible drop into League One would make the club more affordable to prospective buyers.

However, the ex-Rams boss is seemingly unsure about whether the club will actually receive a points deduction to push them even closer to third-tier.

Asked whether relegation could give Morris the chance to sell Derby for a cheaper price, Jewell told Football League World: “Sure the club will be worth less in League One than it is in the Championship.

“And I don’t know with Mel Morris what he’s got in the club, and what he’s allegedly done with the Financial Fair Play that’s been broken.”

Indeed, Jewell believes there are some examples that suggest Derby may avoid a points deduction next season, as he went to point out: “You know, QPR in that instant, did they get a points deduction, or did they just get a fine.”

Back in 2018, QPR agreed a settlement worth £42million with the EFL, after a panel dismissed claims from the club that FFP rules are unlawful.

That related to charges against QPR over their payments to players during their 2013/14 Championship promotion winning campaign.