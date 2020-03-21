Exclusive: Ex-Bristol City midfielder Jordan Wynter makes Premier League prediction for Lee Johnson’s men

Former Bristol City midfielder Jordan Wynter has predicted that his former side could secure promotion to the Premier League within the next few seasons, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Robins are seventh in the table as things stand, sitting one place and one point below the play-offs with nine games left of the season.

While perhaps unlikely, promotion to the English top-flight is not out of Lee Johnson’s side’s reach and a top-six finish would be a step toward achieving that goal.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Wynter suggested that he feels that they could be a Premier League side in the next few years, even if they miss out this season.

He explained: “I haven’t been keeping a close eye on them this season but since manager Lee Johnson arrived I’ve been impressed by their style of play.

“So, if not this season then probably within the next couple of seasons I can definitely see them pushing for promotion, getting into the Premier League and going on from there.

“They have definitely improved from the days I used to watch them.”

Wynter arrived at Ashton Gate in 2013, the summer after the Robins had just been relegated from the Championship.

He revealed that even then, the club had ambitions of climbing up the English football pyramid.

He said: “From my knowledge, all the staff there already had their eye on attempting to bounce back up into the Championship and then go from there.”

Wynter turned down a new deal at Arsenal to sign with City in 2013 but found first-team opportunities hard to come by and made just eight appearances before moving to Cheltenham Town two years later.