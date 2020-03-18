Exclusive: Ex-Bristol City man Jordan Wynter makes claim about Ashton Gate exits of Fulham duo Joe Bryan and Bobby Reid

Ex-Bristol City midfielder Jordan Wynter has claimed that it was no surprise to him that former teammates Joe Bryan and Bobby Reid secured Premier League moves when they left Ashton Gate in 2018, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

At the age of 19, Wynter turned down a new contract at Arsenal in 2013 and opted to join the Robins instead, signing a two-year deal with the club.

He joined Bryan and Reid as three of a number of young players in the City squad at the time, with the South West club having just been relegated to League One.

Things didn’t work out for the 26-year-old at Ashton Gate but he has kept tabs on the duo’s careers.

The pair both came through the Robins academy before leaving the club to join Premier League sides in the summer of 2018 – Bryan signing with Fulham and Reid joining Cardiff City.

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Wynter discussed Bryan and Reid, revealing that he isn’t surprised to have seen them join top-flight clubs.

He said: “Looking back, I would say that they had the right attitude and discipline towards the game.

“You could tell that both of them had bags of ability but at the time I never thought they would make it to the Premier League.

“At the time, we were just all looking to break into the Bristol City first team and not thinking much further ahead than that.

“Looking back, they put a lot of work in both in and out of training. Then, when they got those opportunities they took it with both hands and they took it from there really and stayed consistent.

“It doesn’t surprise me that they’ve been picked up by the clubs that they have been.”

After both Fulham and Cardiff were relegated in the summer, Reid linked up with Bryan once again at Craven Cottage.

Wynter, who left Ashton Gate in 2015, currently plays for National League South side Dartford.