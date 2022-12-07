Exclusive: Ex-Blackpool manager in pole position for QPR vacancy as deal edges closer

Neil Critchley is closing in on being named as Michael Beale’s replacement as Queens Park Rangers head coach, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The hierarchy at Loftus Road will make a definitive decision within the next 24 hours, but the ex-Blackpool manager is now the clear favourite to be placed in charge of the Hoops following Beale’s exit to Glasgow Rangers last week.

FLW revealed last week that Coventry City manager Mark Robins was high on the list for the R’s owners, but we understand that they will not pay the compensation required to take him away from the resurgent Sky Blues.

They will instead likely go for Critchley, who has been out of work for just over a month following his exit as Aston Villa assistant head coach.

He joined the Villans this past summer to link up with Steven Gerrard again following their time working together at Liverpool, leaving behind his number one position at Blackpool in the process.

Critchley won promotion to the Championship with the Seasiders in his first full season as their manager, before consolidating their place in the second tier with a 16th-placed finish in the 2021-22 campaign.

After a brief stint as a number two, Critchley is set to leap back into the hot-seat as a head coach if all goes well in the next 24 hours.