Exclusive: Ex-Arsenal and Bristol City man Jordan Wynter talks Dartford and music aspirations

Former Arsenal and Bristol City player Jordan Wynter has discussed how he is finding life with National League South side Dartford and opened up on his aspirations in music, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 26-year-old came through the Arsenal academy before leaving the North London club in 2013 to join Bristol City.

Wynter joined the Robins at the age of 19 in search of first-team football but the side made a shaky start to the season and he soon fell down the pecking order behind more experienced players.

After making eight appearances for the BS3 outfit, he moved to Cheltenham Town permanently in 2015.

Wynter has jumped between a number of clubs since but appears to have landed on his feet with National League South side Dartford.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the 26-year-old revealed he was enjoying life at the club and was confident of helping them reach the play-offs this season.

He said: “It’s been good. It’s the first time I’ve stayed at a club for more than a season I think.

“I’ve always been looking for a place that I could find my feet and attempt to blossom. I’m still getting used to the non-league style of play.

“Last season we missed out on the play-offs by not winning one game.

“Now we’re looking at a play-off spot so we’ve got to stay consistent.”

He added: “100%, all of us are confident (of making the play-offs).

“The way that we have been playing since the new manager came in. There is a different buzz or energy around training and before games.

“We go into games feeling confident as a team and as individuals. I definitely feel that if we don’t get play-offs it will be a big disappointment.”

Since joining Dartford in 2018, Wynter has also been pursuing his passion for music more seriously.

He released his ‘Ay Caramba’ freestyle back in November and indicated that while he sees it first and foremost as a hobby, he is interested in seeing whether it goes.

The 26-year-old explained: “I’ve been making music since I was in school but I never really took it seriously.

“The last year, a lot of friends of mine and mutual friends suggested I should start putting music out and attempting to go for it.

“Now that I’m in a part-time situation, I don’t have all my eggs in one basket and not everything is focussed on football.

“It is just a bit of fun I guess – a hobby of mine.

“I would like to make it into a career but if it doesn’t happen then I wouldn’t be that upset. It started off as a hobby and even if it doesn’t go into a career I can still continue it as a hobby.

“It’s something that I do for fun but if something happens then I will just go with the flow.”