Exclusive: Everything Ian Harte had to say to FLW as we dissect matters at Leeds United

You take the boy from Leeds United, but you’ll never take Leeds United out of the boy.

At least that’s what Ian Harte will tell you.

The former full-back spent nine years playing at Elland Road after joining the club at the age of 20 – a spell which saw the club enjoy their most successful era in recent history.

There were several moments from Harte’s career that will go down in Leeds United history, while there’s also a new crop of stars who are hoping to be the next Whites’ side to be compared with the best.

Phil Spencer of Football League World exclusively spoke to Ian Harte to discuss all things Leeds United to get his take on current events – as well as quizzing him on the best moments of his career.

Here’s everything that he had to say.

–

On the prospect of cancelling the season amid recent events

“I think we’re going to be in the same situation again in two weeks.

“A lot of people are saying ‘finish the season now’ but you can’t because if you look at the Championship you look at who are the teams in the play-offs and it’s looking at them and deciding which is the team to go up?

“But some say we should just cancel the season and go again next season which would means that there would be legal cases everywhere if it happens.

“It’s a freak what’s going on and hopefully it’ll disappear as quickly as it’s come.”

“It’s always difficult because you have players who will be out of contract and contracts probably run until the first of June so if the season was to go beyond that then I don’t know what the clubs are going to do.

“For the players under contract, for the players that are on loan, so it’s just opened up a can of worms but that’s where the legal team and the FA will have to act but I’m not sure what they’re going to do.”

Thoughts on the current run Leeds find themselves on? How impressive have they been to record five straight wins?

“They’ve been through a sticky patch and they’re through it now and they’re doing very, very well.

“I think that if they can beat Fulham at home – okay there’s plenty of games left to go but they’ve got the momentum and hopefully this is their year.

“To be honest even last year they played some unbelievable football.

“This season they’ve been by far the best team in the league.

“When you go and watch games – especially when you look at them playing some top teams – they’re giving them a lesson.

“Okay, they’ve struggled at times but it’s all starting to click into place again.

“The results are coming, they’re getting the wins and they’re looking forward.

“They were looking at the likes of Fulham and Brentford, but they’ve created a bit of a gap and hopefully they can do it this year.”

Mateusz Klich has made 85 consecutive starts under Bielsa – Just how impressive is that particular feat? What are your thoughts on the midfielder?

“He’s a very, very good player.

“He’s good on the ball, he’s mobile and he makes the team move, and to start so many consecutive games is amazing.

He stays away from injuries and gets his fair share of goals as well.”

Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight games over racism and written reasons don’t paint a good picture – How do you see his future at the club? Will he play again?

“I don’t see why he won’t play for the club again.

“The young goalkeeper who’s in at the moment is a very, very talented keeper and it’s a difficult situation for the club.

“The frustrating thing has been how long it has dragged out from when it happened to only getting resolved a week-or-so ago.

“I’m sure Leeds will be dealing with it themselves behind-closed-doors to decide how to take it forward.

“He’ll be disciplined, he’ll probably be heavily fined as well.

“It’s not good but all that we can do is focus on the positives and that’s that Leeds are doing well.”

Thoughts on Kalvin Phillips – Is he good enough for England and international football? Should Southgate include him for upcoming fixtures?

“I think the most important player is Kalvin Phillips.

“They suffer when he’s not in the team but when he is, defensively, they know that they’ve got the security of having him in front.

“He can play those long diagonal passes that open up teams.

“He’s definitely good enough to be in the England set-up but people are saying that you can only be picked if you’re playing in the Premier League.

“Kalvin was playing out of his skin last year and we thought he would get the opportunity but he never did because he’s in the Championship and every focus is on the Premier League.

“He definitely deserves a chance and hopefully Gareth Southgate will put him in his squad.”

Harte added: “Kalvin’s been the best midfielder, if not the best player in the Championship by far.

“But the whole focus is that everyone wants to play in the Premier League and obviously that’s a different level of player that you’re coming up against.

“I think he deserves a chance but hopefully Leeds get over the line and then he’s a Premier League player, playing for Leeds United and he’ll get his chance.”

Do you believe Gaetano Berardi deserves a new contract given his recent performances against Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town?

“When he’s played he’s done well but there’s always those moments in games where he’s a bit rash and jumps in, gives away fouls for free-kicks or penalties and he’s one of those players that you’re always going to worry about if he is going to let you down.

“You might be winning the game 1-0 and then he gives something silly away and they’ll score.

“In terms of player stepping up to the Premier League, if Leeds do get promoted with the current squad they’re going to need to make changes.

“You look at the squad and you think ‘who is good enough to play in the Premier League?’

“There’s plenty of good players but you need exceptional nowadays to play there so they’ll need to bring in not far off a whole new team, to be honest.”

Bielsa has had problems at left-back (area of expertise for Ian), with Stuart Dallas now settled there. Is he the best option? Or are Alioski/Douglas more suited?

“They bought Barry Douglas from Wolves and he was amazing for them – he was by far the best left back in the league.

“But he’s got injured and it’s one of those positions that the manager has chopped and changed and played everyone else at left back whether it’s been Stuart Dallas, Leif Davis or Gjanni Alioski.

“I personally think that the best one at the club is the young lad, Leif Davis.

“He is a top, top player – but I’m not the manager of Leeds United, that’s his decision.”

Harte added: “Dallas has done remarkably well but it’s not natural when you’re playing a right-footed player at left back.

“It’s always difficult because you always want to come back in on your right foot.

“Leif is good on the ball, he gets forward and he can defend.

“He’s everything that you’re looking for in a defender nowadays.

“But he’s only young so he has to be patient and wait for his opportunity.”

Thoughts on the role Tyler Roberts could have to play in the run-in? 2 goals at Hull and impressive off the bench against Huddersfield – could he replace Bamford?

“Since he signed from West Brom he’s really matured.

“Okay, he’s had a few niggling injuries since he arrived but he’s definitely a very clever player.

“He’ll get you goals and drop into those pockets where defenders will want to come out, so he’s a very intelligent player.

“It’s just frustrating for the strikers there because of the formation that they play and the fact that it’s only one up front.”

On the criticism of Patrick Bamford

“Patrick Bamford has been really, really good this season.

“I know he gets criticised for not getting enough goals but what he does for the team – he chases down lost causes, he’s a nuisance and I think that he’s been a key part to where they are this season.

“I don’t think that anyone could replace Patrick Bamford, they’re two completely different players.

“Roberts drops deep into the pockets and causes problems from there.

“I know that Bamford has been getting criticised from the Leeds fans because he’s missed a few chances but fair play to him because he’s stuck with it and he’s getting his rewards with a few more goals.

“Hopefully he can continue to help Leeds get back to the Premier League.”

Do you think that Leeds United secure promotion?

“Yes, I do.

“After the sticky patch I was worried but all of the other teams around Leeds have been slipping up and they’ve been on a great run.

“We don’t know when the next game will be but hopefully they can keep it up.

“I think it’s a massive game when they get around to playing Fulham – if they can beat them at home I think that sends a big message.

“All of the teams around Leeds have to play each other.

“I’m not saying that Leeds have an easy run-in but I think it’s the best opportunity they’ve had in a long time.

“You don’t want to finish second – you want to try and win the league to get the trophy and get the medal so that’s what they’ll be aiming for, to come out as Champions.”

There were so many good times in your time at Elland Road, but the best memory playing for Leeds United?

“It was the quarter-finals of the Champions League at Elland Road and it was absolutely packed to the rafters.

“We got a free-kick on the edge of the box and the night before I’d gone to bed and I’d kind of visualised that if I got a free-kick I’d put it down and absolutely leather it.

“Sure enough that’s what happened and it stayed under the right side of the crossbar and in to the back of the goal.

“The other two goals that we got that evening were ones that I set up with crosses.

“I crossed one in for Smithy (Alan Smith) and then a corner that was flicked on by one of the Deportivo defenders found Rio (Ferdinand) who headed in at the far post.

“That was one of my best nights ever.”

Can Leeds United ever recreate that memorable night?

“We all hope so.

“It’s a massive club with a massive fanbase – a global fanbase and I’m sure that all of the teams in the Premier League would love to see Leeds back.

“We’re all praying and hoping that they can get promoted this year – we’ve spent too long outside of the top division, so I really hope we can do it.

“When you get to the Premier League you need to recruit better players who are going to make sure that you stay in Premier League and then building off the back of that.

“As a Leeds fan we all hope that one day we’ll be back playing against all of the big clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid again.”

Who was the best player you played with during your time at Elland Road?

“I would have to say Mark Viduka or Harry Kewell – they were absolutely unplayable on their day.

“Viduka, we played Liverpool and won 4-3 and he scored four goals.

“Harry (Kewell) – I used to just give Harry the ball.

“I used to try and go around the outside to overlap but I couldn’t catch up with him so I used to just let him get on with it!

“They were both very talented.

“I’m sure that Harry had the chance to play for England and he certainly would have been good enough.

“Our youth team manager was Paul Hart and I think that the England set-up were trying to get Harry down to play for the youth teams but Harry had a chat with his parents and decided that he wanted to play for Australia.

“Viduka was just unbelievable.

“He was just a gentle giant – a really, really lovely guy and very talented.

“For such a big guy he had a great touch not to mention being able to spin and turn with both feet.

“He was a really, really clever player.”

Would Ian Harte in his prime get in Marcelo Bielsa’s current Leeds United XI?

“I would like to say yes but I think that the way the manager wants his players to play is with energy.

“But as well as energy you need calmness as well so I wouldn’t have a clue – the only one who can answer that would be the manager!

“I’d love to have our XI from when we were in our prime playing against the Bielsa style that is the current squad now.

“I’d love to see how that’d go, it’d be fascinating.”

On Bielsa’s demands of their players

“I think that they get weighed every day and if they don’t meet the weight then they have to go on the bike and then they’re not picked for selection.

“I think that’s what happens so that’s why the lads are all so lean, mobile and getting around the pitch and that’s why they’re going like that for 90-odd minutes every game.

“They’re grinding teams down and the football that they play is so nice to watch when they’re on-song.

“You look at the game they played against Arsenal – they played them off the park in the first half but just couldn’t get the goal and then Arsenal win the game.

“But we’ll be hoping to see a bit more of that next year if we’re playing against all of the Premier League teams.”

You played against some elite opposition during your spell with Leeds United, but who was the best right-winger you came up against in either Europe or the Premier League?

“It’s very hard to pick one.

“Becks (David Beckham) was unbelievable. He just needed a little bit of space to get it out of his feet and then whip it around you.

“Luis Figo was unbelievable as well, so it’s probably between those two.

“Karel Poborsky as well, because he was rapid.

“He was just so quick.

“I remember playing against him and having a bit of a nightmare because he was that quick.

“Players like that you need to rattle them early on to let them know that you’re there!”