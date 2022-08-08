Exclusive: Everton continue to court Sheffield United player amid injury crisis

Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison remains on the radar of Everton, Football League World understands.

Jebbison has been catching admiring glances from Everton in the last couple of transfer windows, but nothing has materialised and the striker has remained at Bramall Lane.

However, sources have told Football League World that the Sheffield United teenager remains of interest to Everton this current transfer window, with Frank Lampard juggling a crisis in attack following Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury.

Calvert-Lewin – a former Blade himself – has a knee injury and will not feature at the start of the Premier League season. Coupled with Richarlison moving on, Lampard is short of option in the final third, underlined by a rather toothless display against Chelsea on the opening day.

It’s the view of Everton that Jebbison is a player they could bring in for the future, but also the present owing to their injury crisis.

Jebbison, 19, made four Premier League appearances for Sheffield United in the 2020/21 campaign, scoring once in a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park. The Blades were relegated that season and have spent the last 12 months in the Championship.

In terms of Jebbison, after a six-month loan with Burton Albion, he’s now back at Bramall Lane and has made two appearances (one start and one from the bench) in the opening weeks of the 22/23 Championship season.

