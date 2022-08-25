Exclusive: Everton closing in on big-money transfer swoop for Blackburn Rovers man

Everton are poised to complete a deal for Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz for an initial £17.5 million, Football League World has been told.

The Chile international has entered the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, so Rovers always knew they were going to face a major battle to keep the player beyond the current transfer window.

With Frank Lampard seeking attacking reinforcements following Richarlison’s sale and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury problems, Brereton Diaz emerged as a prime target for the Toffees in recent days.

And, FLW can reveal that the deal to take the 23-year-old to Goodison Park is close, with Everton set to pay £17.5 million initially, whilst it could total over £20m if add-ons are met in the future.

1 of 23 Which club did Roque Santa Cruz join from? Club Olimpia Bayern Munich Schalke Flamengo

Brereton Diaz will feel he is ready for the step up to the Premier League after an outstanding individual season last time out, where he scored 22 goals in 37 games.

He has continued that impressive form in the new season as well, scoring twice and registering one assist in the opening weeks to help Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side to fourth in the table at this early stage.