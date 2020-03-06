Exclusive: Emile Smith Rowe on his relationship with Mikel Arteta and future Arsenal plans

Emile Smith Rowe has revealed that he intends to challenge for a place in the Arsenal first team once his loan spell with Huddersfield Town comes to an end.

The 19-year-old is currently enjoying his time in the Championship after linking up with the Terriers in the January transfer window.

Opportunities under Mikel Arteta looked to be limited for the midfielder, but according to Smith Rowe he’s had nothing but support from the new head coach during his time in West Yorkshire.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Smith Rowe said: “I spoke to him and he said that this would be a good opportunity for me to get game-time for the rest of the season.

“We have a loan manager who stays in contact with all of the boys who are out on loan.

“I’ve been speaking to him most days and he’s always messaging after the games and stuff.

“He (Arteta) has been there as a player so he knows what it’s like and he’s been through it so to get advice from him is really good and he’s doing a great job at the moment.

“I’m happy to have him as the manager.”

Smith Rowe added: “I’m definitely hoping to go back there in pre-season and show the manager that I’m capable of playing for Arsenal.

“That’s my long-term dream to play for the club so I hope that it can happen.”

It may be his long-term aim to break into the team on a regular basis, but Emile Smith Rowe has already made his mark at a senior level.

The 19-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Gunners so far in his young career – 10 of which have come in the starting line-up.

That run of games has largely consisted of EFL Cup games and Europa League fixtures, with Smith Rowe notching three goals in the process.

If the midfielder can keep up that sort of record, along with his impressive record for the Terriers, there’s no doubt that he is capable of being an asset for Arsenal in the top flight.