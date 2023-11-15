Highlights Heskey believes the future is bright for Wigan Athletic, especially with their young players getting the chance to shine amidst off-field issues.

Despite a rough start to the season with points deductions, Wigan has climbed out of the relegation zone and are now looking up the table.

The form of up-and-coming stars like Tickle, Godo, Aasgard, and Hughes has been crucial to Wigan's success so far.

Former Wigan Athletic striker Emile Heskey believes the future is bright for the Latics and has backed Shaun Maloney to lead them clear of relegation in League One this season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Heskey suggested that it's important their young players are getting the opportunity to flourish given recent off-field issues.

Wigan Athletic in 2023/24

Wigan were relegated bottom of the Championship last term, having been deducted three points by the EFL after failing to pay their players on time.

Reoccurring issues with payment of their staff saw them start the 2023/24 League One campaign with an eight-point deduction but Maloney's side have not let that setback derail their season.

2023/24 League One table P W GD PTS 18th. Wigan Athletic 17 8 4 18 19th. Northampton Town 16 5 -4 17 20th. Exeter City 16 5 -10 17 21st. Fleetwood Town 16 5 -7 16

17 games into the new campaign, Wigan have moved off the bottom of the table and climbed out of the relegation zone into 18th - with only the top four teams in the division winning more than their nine games so far.

Indeed, though it might be hard to find someone at the DW Stadium to admit it, Wigan are now looking up rather than down and may be dreaming of a play-off push as they're only nine points short of the top six.

Central to their success has been the form of their up-and-coming stars like goalkeeper Sam Tickle, winger Martial Godo, midfielder Thelo Aasgard, and defender Charlie Hughes.

Emile Heskey: The future is bright at Wigan Athletic

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Heskey, who himself came through as a teenager at Leicester City, suggested that the future was bright for the North West club.

He explained: "Wigan have to use these young players because the system they've got now doesn't allow them to go out and start buying players. They're in a really, really good catchment area that brings through a lot of good, young players so it's about really showcasing them and letting them go and flourish.

"Shaun Maloney's target this season is survival and I think he'll achieve that."

Wigan are back in action after the November international break when they face Leyton Orient at the DW Stadium on Saturday 25th November.

Wigan Athletic's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

The Building Foundations Fund

Heskey spoke to FLW at the launch of The Building Foundations Fund, a combined initiative from the EFL and Sky Bet that will see £6 million invested into club community projects.

Starting in 2023/24, when £10,000 grants will be available to all 72 teams, Sky Bet are set to invest £1 million a year across a six-year period.

From next year, clubs will be able to bid for grants of between £5,000 and £100,000 to either boost current community programmes or launch brand-new initiatives.