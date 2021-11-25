Exclusive: EFL pundit issues verdict on Saido Berahino’s Sheffield Wednesday form

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff says he wants to see more from Saido Berahino for Sheffield Wednesday this season.

After bursting onto the scene with West Brom as a 20-year-old back in 2013, the attacker struggled to maintain the success of the early stages of his career, leading to a move to Stoke in 2017.

But after an underwhelming spell with the Potters that brought just three goals in 51 league appearances, Berahino left England to join Belgian side Zulte Waregem in the summer of 2019.

However, Berahino returned to England earlier this year, joining Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the summer transfer window, reuniting with Owls manager Darren Moore, one of his former coaches at West Brom.

It has since been reported that the striker has signed a one-year contract with Wednesday, with the option for the club to extend that dea by a further 12 months.

Since his arrival at Hillsborough, Berahino has scored two goals and provided one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday.

Now it seems as though McAnuff is hoping to see more from the 28-year-old, and perhaps the Owls as a whole, as the season goes on.

Asked what he has made of Berahino since he joined Sheffield Wednesday, McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“He’s a bit of a frustrating player to watch, I think certainly from his point of view he’s got so much ability and should – and it’s probably easy to say about players that have got the ability that he’s clearly got – he should be tearing the league up.

“He’s a real top top player, but I think he’s been a little bit frustrating at times, it hasn’t quite really clicked for him yet.

“I think he, I wouldn’t say sums up Sheffield Wednesday, but certainly hasn’t found the form that we thought that maybe he would, and likewise I think that Sheffield Wednesday they are similar.

“They have done ok, but certainly a lot more to come I think from him, and that will go hand in hand with Sheffield Wednesday maybe getting a few more convincing wins under their belt.

“It’s maybe where that quality come to be the matchwinner that they’d probably be asking him a little bit more at the moment.”

