Exclusive: EFL pundit issues thoughts on possible impact of prospective Derby County takeover

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff has paid tribute to those involved in Derby County for the way they have dealt with the challenging situation the club are in.

Amid a raft of financial troubles, Derby were placed into administration earlier this season, saddling the club with 12-point penalty that has left them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.

Those financial issues also mean that manager Wayne Rooney has been left to work with a somewhat threadbare squad this season.

Despite that, the Rams have claimed some respectable results this season, winning three and losing just four of their 15 league games so far.

Can you get 30/30 on this quiz of some of Derby's best ever players?

1 of 30 Did Steve Bloomer break the 250-goal mark with Derby? Yes No

Hope of finding a new buyer for the club has risen recently, with American businessman Chris Kirchner having announced his intent to buy the club towards the end of last month.

Kirchner was also present at Pride Park for Derby’s 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, suggesting that discussions over a possible sale of the Rams is moving in the right direction.

Now it seems as though McAnuff believes that any positive outcome from those takeover talks will be well deserved for those involved with Derby.

Asked for his thoughts on what impact a deal to buy the club being done quickly could have on Derby this season, McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“Any good news is very very welcome at that football club at the moment with what they’ve gone through.

“I have to give a massive amount of credit to Wayne Rooney, Liam Rosenior and all of the players for the attitude that they’ve shown so far.

“The results they’ve picked up have been absolutely phenomenal with a very small and ageing, at times squad, everyone there has given absolutely everything possible to try and do as well as they can for the football club.

“I think in terms of hopefully getting that bit of good news and positivity it will certainly give everyone a massive boost at Derby.

“I think for the fans, because ultimately they’re the ones who are affected the most, if this ends up in a relegation they’re going to have to watch their team drop down a league, and potentially even worse.

“We’ve seen other clubs get into financial trouble that they have and it really is the fans who are there through thick and thin.

“So I think for their sake it would be really good to see hopefully a positive there, and a takeover hopefully gathering a bit of pace and hopefully getting done.”

Watch EFL highlights on discovery+ and Quest.