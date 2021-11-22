Exclusive: EFL pundit assesses Slavisa Jokanovic’s position at Sheffield United

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff has claimed that Sheffield United should give Slavisa Jokanovic at least until the January transfer window to put his mark on the side.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Blades were among the sides tipped by many to push for promotion this season.

Those expectations will have only increased following the appointment of Jokanovic in the summer, given his past promotion success at this level with both Fulham and Watford.

However, the Blades are currently some way short of a play-off push, let alone the automatic promotion places.

As things stand, Jokanovic’s side are currently 17th in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the top six.

Have Sheffield United ever won an away game at these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 St Mary's? Yes No

Indeed, Saturday’s goalless draw with Coventry at Bramall Lane means that the Blades have now won just one of their last six league outings.

But while that may be causing some frustration among the Sheffield United faithful, McAnuff believes that Jokanovic should be given more time to make an impact at the club.

Asked whether he thinks Jokanovic could be coming under some pressure given the club’s current position and recent form, the former Leyton Orient manager exclusively told Football League World:

“I think it’s the nature of the job when they find themselves in the position that they are. They were certainly expecting to be challenging at the top end of the table.

“They’ve been frustrating this season in terms of they’ve got a lot of good players. I think that the way he wants to play at times is a little bit slow in terms of tempo, I don’t think at the moment they’ve got the balance between keeping the ball and then attacking at pace when they need to.

“That can then make them a bit easier to thwart and hold off. I watched the first half against Coventry and they looked a bit laboured at times.

“Coventry looked a bit more dynamic and certainly countered and I think that’s the big frustration at Bramall Lane, they probably haven’t attacked games in the way that fans would have liked them to and really got into opponents, they’ve probably been a little bit too measured at times.

“But I think the January transfer window’s going to be really important. He’s been very clear that he wants to go out and get some wingers, he doesn’t feel that the balance of the squad is right for the way that he wants to play so that will really be key.

“For me personally I think that he should at least get given the opportunity to get to January and get two or three players in that he feels can really make the difference, and then it’s about making sure you can pick up some results.

“They’re not where they want to be, but with a few results things can change very quickly in this league, but I certainly feel there are issues within the squad that need resolving before you’re really judging the type of job that he’s doing.”

Watch EFL highlights on discovery+ and Quest.