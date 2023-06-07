Despite being favourites for promotion via the Championship play-offs last month, Middlesbrough were resigned to another year in the second tier of English football after they were downed by Coventry City and, now, doubt surrounds the future of star striker, Chuba Akpom.

All the good work done by Michael Carrick since his October 2022 arrival as head coach was meant to result in being in the Premier League in 2023-24, but it did not work out that way and the ex-England international will now prepare for his first full season as a Championship boss.

The real surprise story of Middlesbrough's season had to be Akpom, who battled his way back from the brink of an exit from Boro last summer to become the Championship's top goalscorer and the division's Player of the Season.

Akpom was not expected to be part of Boro's squad following his loan stint with Greek outfit PAOK Salonika in 2021-22, but due to injuries and a lack of depth at the time in Boro's squad, then-manager Chris Wilder handed Akpom at the start of the season.

In the end, Akpom netted 29 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions - all but four of those coming under Carrick's management - and is now rightly one of the hottest properties in England outside the Premier League.

What is Chuba Akpom's contract situation with Middlesbrough?

Akpom has 25 goals in all competitions this season | Credit: Action Images/Craig Brough.

Midway through the 2022-23 season and right in the middle of his fantastic goalscoring form, Akpom's one-year option in his Middlesbrough contract was exercised by the club.

That meant his contract would now expire in the summer of 2024, meaning Akpom will have less than 12 months remaining at the Riverside Stadium when the 2023-24 EFL season begins.

That's if Akpom is still a Boro player by then of course as an update has emerged over his future on Teesside.

Will Chuba Akpom depart Middlesbrough this summer?

According to sources close to Football League World, Akpom will be 'gettable' from Middlesbrough in terms of a potential transfer away from the club, plunging his future at the Riverside Stadium into severe doubt.

Since January, there has been plenty of interest in Akpom due to his new-found prolific form with German Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach reported to be keen back in March, with Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton also apparently interested at the time.

The fact that Boro triggered his option earlier this year does not make Akpom's Boro future any more secure, but the Teessiders are set to demand in excess of £15 million for the forward, according to Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Boro will reportedly need to sell to buy this summer, just like they did 12 months ago when cashing in on Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, and Akpom could be set to depart to fund Carrick's potential incomings in the next couple of months.