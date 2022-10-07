Exclusive: Dortmund seriously weigh up second Birmingham City swoop

Borussia Dortmund are seriously looking at Birmingham City teenager Jobe Bellingham, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Bundesliga club won the race for Jobe’s brother Jude Bellingham in 2020, signing him in a deal worth around £22.75 million, and the midfielder has gone from strength to strength since – becoming the first English teenager to captain his team in a Champions League game in midweek and cementing a central place in Gareth Southgate’s plans for the 2022 World Cup.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Dortmund are now seriously looking at 17-year-old Jobe Bellingham as they weigh up a second Birmingham swoop.

The Blues youngster has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United but FLW understands Dortmund have as good a chance as anyone of signing him given the success his brother has had in Germany.

Previous reports have suggested that a number of big European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Inter Milan, have been in regular contact with Birmingham to monitor his situation.

Jobe Bellingham signed his first professional deal at St Andrew’s upon turning 17 last month and has featured five times from the bench in 2022/23 – taking his total tally of senior appearances for the Championship club to nine.

The England U18 international is an attacking midfielder by trade but is comfortable on the flanks and has played further forward at age-group level.

His current contract with the Blues runs until the summer of 2024.