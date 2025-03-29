Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has predicted Portsmouth winger Josh Murphy to be the subject of significant transfer interest this summer following an impressive 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Pompey pulled off something of a coup by landing Murphy's services on a free transfer after he ran down his contract with Oxford United, whom he had led to promotion from League One with a memorable brace in the 2-0 play-off final win over Bolton Wanderers at Wembley.

The winger had been linked with the likes of Sunderland, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion but would end up reuniting with John Mousinho, a brief teammate during his first season at the Kassam Stadium.

Ever since, Murphy has been a shining light in a season marred by inconsistency on the south coast. The speedy forward, formerly of Norwich City and Cardiff in both the Championship and the Premier League, has established himself as one of the division's finest wide players this term and is orchestrating a key role in his side's ongoing survival bid.

With six goals and 10 assists from 34 appearances, Murphy has directly accounted for more than 35 percent of Portsmouth's 46 league goals. Only Finn Azaz and Tom Fellows of Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion respectively have set up more goals, while the 30-year-old has also created the most big chances in the entire league with 17.

Josh Murphy's 24/25 Championship stats for Portsmouth via FotMob, as of March 28 Appearances 34 Goals 6 Assists 10 xG 3.28 xA 7.26 Chances created 44 Big chances created 17 Successful dribbles 49 Dribble success 48.5% Touches in opposition box 99

Portsmouth are back in the Championship's ever-intensifying relegation battle with just eight games to spare following three defeats from their last four, but the chances remain favourable that Fratton Park will be hosting second-tier football once again next term.

Regardless of Portsmouth's divisional status for the 2025/26 term, though, Murphy has been tipped to earn no shortage of interest ahead of the summer window.

Don Goodman tips Portsmouth FC's Josh Murphy for summer transfer interest

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman warned Portsmouth of likely interest arising in Murphy's signature.

Goodman believes that Murphy is enjoying a "phenomenal season" for the Championship strugglers, which should see him earn admirers elsewhere in the coming months.

“I don’t honestly think there is any doubt that Josh Murphy will attract interest,” Goodman told FLW.

“He’s having a phenomenal season on the back of the phenomenal season he had for Oxford United.

“Six goals and 10 assists, 16 out of Portsmouth’s 46 goals is over 35 percent of goal involvements so he’s been absolutely crucial.

“But I think the biggest thing is that, at 30 years of age, he finally seems to be keeping himself fitter and stronger and I probably doubt there’s ever been a point in his career where he’s been more confident.

“That’s going to make him attractive to an awful lot of clubs.”

Josh Murphy may be too good for Portsmouth FC

Murphy has been one of the top wingers in the Championship this season, displaying performance levels eclipsed by few and vindicating the potential he had earlier on in his career.

Inconsistency has been a recurring theme of Murphy's career, and it was an issue that hindered him at both Norwich and Cardiff. Murphy briefly looked like a star in the making while at Cardiff, whom he joined for £11 million in the summer of 2018, initially dazzling in the Premier League before fading away.

He has often endured trials and tribulations, with injuries also playing no small part, but it's hard to ignore that Murphy is now playing the most consistent football of his career.

At his best, Murphy is a top, top player - that much has always been true - but the Fratton Park faithful have seen his days come on a consistent basis and while that has been a great aid to Portsmouth's ambitions of staying in the Championship, it will surely prompt the fear of a summer departure.

Murphy's age may work to Pompey's advantage, but his undeniable X-Factor talent and the probability of maintaining these levels for at least another year or two means there could be a host of teams towards the top-end of the Championship plotting moves.

On the basis of his talent, though crucially, the consistent exhibition of that all year long, that's Murphy's level and Portsmouth will know how fortunate they are to be able to call upon a player of his quality. Just how long that remains the case, mind you, is another matter entirely.