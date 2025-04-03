Don Goodman has backed Valerien Ismael to turn Blackburn Rovers' fortunes around after the summer transfer window, and believes that the majority of anger from the club's supporters is directed at the ownership rather than the management team.

The Frenchman has picked up just one point from his first five games in charge of the Lancashire outfit, losing the four other matches as his side's chances of finishing in the play-off places have diminished over the course of the last month.

A 1-1 draw on March 1 at home to Norwich City handed Rovers a decent start under their new head coach, but since then life has been more difficult, with defeats to Derby County, Stoke City, Cardiff City and most recently Portsmouth halting their momentum.

All four of those sides are in the bottom eight of the Championship table, and questions have to be asked about Blackburn's decision to hire Ismael, following a difficult time at Watford and West Bromwich Albion in the second tier previously.

Valerien Ismael Blackburn Rovers stats 2024/25 (TransferMarkt)* Matches 5 Wins 0 Draws 1 Losses 4 Goals scored 3 Goals conceded 7 Points 1 *Stats correct as of 01/04/2025

Goodman gives verdict on Blackburn's decision to hire Ismael

With the top six becoming a distant memory for Rovers, full focus will be on ending the season strongly, and taking momentum into the summer.

Although they are not out of striking distance of the play-off places, there is no denying that their poor form will be hard to turnaround, and supporters may have to accept that the dream of Premier League football may be lost for now.

John Eustace did a remarkable job to have Blackburn so high up the table before leaving for Derby, and it has been too much of a challenge for his successor to maintain that position.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Don Goodman has dismissed the idea that anger is being directed at Ismael, and instead any vitriol is being aimed at The Venky's and their representatives after a dismal month.

"I'm not really sure that the fans are angry at Valerien Ismael," he started. "It feels like they're angrier at the hierarchy, and their lack of ambition for want of a better expression is the reason that John Eustace left the club in the first place.

"So, it didn't really matter who came in, I felt they were overachieving. They have a squad that is a mid-table squad at best, and Eustace was getting much, much more out of them than that.

"It was always going to be difficult for any new manager to come in and replicate that in reality. So, I'm not surprised that the results have taken a turn for the worse, and if you're Ismael, you will want a summer of recruiting your own players and having time to work on the training ground."

Goodman concluded: "So, I think the fans are angrier at the hierarchy than they are at Ismael."

Ismael will feel the pressure in the last weeks of the season

There is just over a month to go until the 2024/25 campaign comes to an end, and it has been a rollercoaster of a year for Blackburn.

They headed into the season an unknown entity after surviving on the final day of 2023/24, and after the departure of Sammie Szmodics, their main source of goals had been lost. However, they started brightly and they were on course to finish in the top six.