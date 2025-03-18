Pundit Don Goodman believes Burnley must tie midfielder Josh Brownhill down to a new contract in the summer.

Burnley activated their option to keep Brownhill at Turf Moor for a further year in the summer following their relegation from the Premier League, and he has played a crucial role in their promotion push this season.

Brownhill, who joined the Clarets from Bristol City for a fee of £9 million in January 2020, is currently the Clarets' top scorer after netting 13 goals in 36 appearances this season, while he has also provided four assists.

The 29-year-old scored his fourth goal in five games in Burnley's 2-0 win at Swansea City on Saturday, and the victory helps keep Scott Parker's third-placed side firmly in the automatic promotion race with eight games of the season remaining.

League One table (as it stands 17th March) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 51 80 2 Sheffield United 38 25 80 3 Burnley 38 41 78 4 Sunderland 38 18 69 5 Coventry City 38 7 59 6 West Brom 38 14 57 7 Bristol City 38 8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 9 54

With his current deal set to expire in the summer, Brownhill has hinted that promotion to the Premier League could convince him to extend his stay with the Clarets, but he was reportedly on the radar of Brentford, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, while clubs in Italy, France and Turkey were said to be interested in striking a pre-contract agreement with the midfielder.

Don Goodman issues verdict on Josh Brownhill's Burnley future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman insisted that keeping hold of Brownhill should be one of Burnley's top priorities in the summer, and he questioned how he has been allowed to enter the final six months of his contract at Turf Moor.

"I absolutely do think that Burnley should do everything in their power to keep hold of Josh Brownhill," Goodman said.

"He's having an unbelievable season, and he's already proved he's more than capable of playing in the Premier League should that be where they find themselves next season.

"He's got 13 goals and four assists this season, which is an incredible return, and I think it's his best ever season.

"I know it's the Burnley goalkeeper and defenders that are getting most of the plaudits, but he has been absolutely outstanding, it would be an enormous loss if they weren't able to secure a deal for him.

"How on earth he's been allowed to run his contract down to this point is beyond me really."

Burnley will have lingering Josh Brownhill fear as contract ticks down

Brownhill has been Burnley's leader this season and the driving force behind their promotion push, so there is no doubt that they should do everything possible to keep hold of him in the summer.

The Clarets have seriously struggled for goals at times this campaign, but Brownhill has frequently stepped up when his team have needed him, and he is currently the third-highest scorer in the Championship behind Leeds United's Joel Piroe and Norwich City's Borja Sainz.

As Goodman says, Brownhill is currently enjoying the best season of his career, and while that is a huge positive for Burnley as they look to make an instant return to the Premier League, his form will not have gone unnoticed by other clubs.

Goodman is right to question why Brownhill has been allowed to run his contract down, and with no sign that an extension is imminent, Clarets supporters will be fearful that his time at Turf Moor may be coming to an end.