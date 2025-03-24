Pundit Don Goodman believes former Derby County boss Paul Warne should be under consideration for the vacant managerial position at Barnsley.

Barnsley are currently on the hunt for a new permanent manager after parting company with Darrell Clarke earlier this month following just under 10 months in charge.

The Tykes had spent much of the season in and around the play-off places in League One under Clarke, and they sat as high as fifth in the table in early January, but he was sacked after a run of seven defeats in 11 games.

Former Barnsley captain and coach Conor Hourihane will remain in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season, but he has made an underwhelming start to his tenure, picking up just one point from two games.

The Reds needed a 92nd-minute equaliser from Jonathan Lewis to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Cambridge United at Oakwell on Saturday, and they are now 11th in the table, eight points from the top six with just eight games remaining.

League One table (as it stands 24th March) Team P GD Pts 9 Leyton Orient 37 15 56 10 Blackpool 38 7 54 11 Barnsley 38 -2 53 12 Lincoln City 38 8 50 13 Stevenage 37 -3 49 14 Rotherham United 37 -3 45 15 Peterborough United 37 -4 45 16 Exeter City 37 -11 45

Speaking last week, Barnsley chairman Neerav Parekh refused to rule out the possibility of handing Hourihane the permanent job in the summer, but he also opened the door to an external appointment, claiming that the vacancy has attracted "a lot of outbound interest".

Don Goodman urges Barnsley FC to make a move for Paul Warne

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman said that Warne, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Derby last month, should be in the frame for the Barnsley job, pointing to his record of achieving promotion from League One on four occasions during his managerial career.

"Well the simple answer to the Paul Warne question in terms of whether Barnsley should consider moving for him is an emphatic yes, isn't it?" Goodman said.

"You only have to look at his League One track record, and it looks very much now as if Barnsley will be a League One club next season.

"Their play-off hopes have all but diminished.

"With Paul Warne's record at League One level with both Rotherham and Derby, I think anybody in that league would have to have him on their radar."

Barnsley may need to move quickly to appoint Paul Warne

There are few managers with a better track record at League One level than Warne, so it is difficult to disagree with Goodman that he could be the perfect candidate for the Barnsley job.

Warne has struggled to make the step up to the Championship, which may create doubt in the minds of potential future employers, while his style of football also came in for criticism from Derby supporters, but winning promotion back to the second tier is undoubtedly the priority for the Tykes, and the 51-year-old would be well-placed to deliver that.

However, it was claimed last month that Warne was on the radar of former club Rotherham United following a disappointing season under Steve Evans, and it would be no surprise to see him attract further interest from League One clubs in the summer, so Barnsley may need to act quickly if they are keen to bring him to Oakwell.