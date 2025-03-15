Tyrese Campbell is in selection contention for the Steel City Derby on Sunday, and approaches the fixture in fine form.

The Sheffield United striker’s goal in the reverse fixture made the difference as local bragging rights stayed on the red side of Sheffield.

Sheffield Wednesday have suffered an injury crisis in the preceding weeks to hosting the Blades, with notable absences especially across the backline. That will add to the fear of facing an in-form Campbell, who has scored three times in his last three Championship appearances to take his tally up to nine for the season at a rate of 0.71 goals per 90 minutes.

In light of the upcoming game at Hillsbrough, Football League World spoke exclusively to Don Goodman on Campbell’s prospects against the Owls' makeshift defence.

Don Goodman backs Sheffield United's Tyrese Campbell to score in Steel City derby

Goodman believes Wednesday's defensive injury crisis will make it difficult for Danny Rohl's side to contain Campbell. In Goodman's view, a fully-fit and firing Campbell represents a formidable opponent for any Championship side, and more so Wednesday given the circumstances.

“I think a fit Tyrese Campbell is a handful for anybody in the division.” Goodman told FLW.

“With regards to Sheffield Wednesday and having a makeshift back four, they were struggling defensively even when they had all of their first choice defenders fit.”

“The defensive side of things has been a real struggle for them - I think only four teams have conceded more goals as them, Sheffield Wednesday.

“And ultimately if they fall short of a play-off spot, you could argue that’s the area of the pitch that will have proved costly in reality.

“As I say, a fit Tyrese Campbell is looking sharp as he is, amongst the goals again, would be a threat to anyone - let alone a team that concede as many as Sheffield Wednesday do."

Key battles for Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United in the Steel City Derby

As the Steel City Derby approaches, all eyes will be on Tyrese Campbell and Wednesday’s ability to contain him.

The striker has found form at a pivotal time, and with the Blades pushing for promotion, his contributions could be crucial once again.

The makeshift nature of Wednesday’s defence is a concern. The Owls have struggled to keep teams at bay all season, and against a forward like Campbell, who thrives on exploiting space and defensive lapses, they could be in for a long afternoon.

However, Danny Röhl has inspired his side in recent weeks, and Wednesday will have confidence in their ability to disrupt United’s flow and create problems of their own.

Tyrese Campbell in the Championship 24/25 Appearances 25 Goals 9 Assists 1 xG 6.46 xGoT 6.81

While much of the focus will be on Campbell’s threat, the Owls have their own in-form attackers to call upon.

The emergence of Djeidi Gassama has given them a dynamic edge going forward, while Callum Paterson’s recent goalscoring form provides an experienced presence in key moments.

If Wednesday can get their pressing game right and put United’s backline under sustained pressure, they may be able to shift the narrative in their favour.

This derby is about more than just individual battles - it is a defining moment in both teams’ seasons. For Sheffield United, it is a chance to strengthen their promotion credentials. For Wednesday, it is an opportunity to make a statement and close the gap to the play-off spots.

With Hillsborough set to be rocking and the stakes at their highest, this promises to be an enthralling encounter where small margins could make all the difference.

Whether Campbell’s sharp finishing proves decisive again, or if Wednesday can turn the tide, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain - the Steel City Derby never fails to deliver drama, and Sunday’s showdown will be no exception.