Don Goodman has questioned Derby County's decision to bring Martyn Waghorn back to the club, after it was revealed by Rob Dorsett on Saturday evening that the 35-year-old is back training with his former club.

While there are no plans to call up the striker to the first team during the final eight games of the season, the ex-Ipswich Town ace is working with John Eustace's players to help gear them up for the relegation battle in the Championship.

Waghorn retired from professional football in February following a two-month stint with Northampton Town in League One, having only left the Rams in the summer after helping them to promotion to the second tier with seven goals.

Derby welcome Preston North End to Pride Park Stadium on Wednesday evening as they get set for their first match in two-and-a-half weeks, and they will be hoping to make it four wins from four in the Championship, knowing that victory will see them climb out of the bottom three.

Championship bottom six standings* P. Team GP GD Pts 19. Oxford United 39 -17 42 20. Hull City 39 -9 41 21. Cardiff City 39 -20 40 22. Derby County 38 -11 38 23. Luton Town 39 -25 38 24. Plymouth Argyle 39 -37 34 *Stats correct as of 01/04/2025

Goodman makes verdict on Derby's Waghorn decision

Eustace has made two signings since taking over the Rams in February after he left Blackburn Rovers, bringing in Kemar Roofe and Erik Pieters. The two veterans have solely been brought in for cover, and their experience around the training ground could prove crucial, especially for the younger players in the squad.

It seems as though the 45-year-old is trying the same with Waghorn, with the former forward well-known around Moor Farm and Pride Park.

His role will primarily involve helping to keep morale up, while he will also be useful in giving his own take on certain situations ahead of and after matches.

However, speaking exclusively to Football League World, Don Goodman has found slight fault in Derby's decision to bring Waghorn back into the fold.

He told FLW: "﻿It's an interesting one, isn't it? Martyn Waghorn is coming out of retirement and training with Derby. They do have experience in abundance in the building.

"They've got people like Erik Pieters, Craig Forsyth, Curtis Nelson, Matt Clarke, Callum Elder, Joe Ward, Jeff Hendrick, Ben Osborn, Marcus Harness. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Kemar Roofe, Tom Barkhuizen, Conor Washington and Jerry Yates."

Goodman continued: "There was no real lack of experience, so it just makes you wonder whether Waghorn feels that he can do a job and whether John Eustace agrees, really. But certainly, from an experience point of view, they've got enough of that in the building."

Derby will need togetherness in the final weeks of the season

With just over a month to go until the 2024/25 Championship campaign comes to an end, the Rams will need as much togetherness as possible to ensure that they retain their second tier status.

Relegation to League One would be hugely disappointing for Eustace and his Derby team, especially as they have shown such great improvements since his arrival from Blackburn, and they look as though they have enough to stay in the division.

Supporters have bought into what their former midfielder has brought to Pride Park, and a win over Preston would be huge for confidence as they will move out of the relegation zone.

It seems incredibly unlikely that Waghorn will be used in the first team at all between now and the end of the season, and if he can help keep morale up at the training ground, then his job will be done.