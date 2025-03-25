Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has backed Kwame Poku to seal a switch to the Championship this summer following a series of impressive campaigns with Ipswich Town.

Poku is poised to depart the Weston Homes Stadium in a matter of months, following yet another eye-catching season with the League One outfit.

The winger has starred in English football's third-tier over the last three years, having taken time to get going at Peterborough after completing a move from Colchester United in 2021. Poku gained attention last time out after scoring eleven goals and adding another seven assists as his side lost out in the play-offs and has been even more productive this term, though his action has been limited by a hamstring injury suffered back in December.

The 23-year-old has registered 10 goals and six assists in just 20 League One appearances, and his recent return to Darren Ferguson's side has coincided with an upturn in form for Posh.

Kwame Poku's 24/25 League One stats for Peterborough United as of March 24, via FotMob Appearances 20 Goals 10 Assists 6 Chances created 25 Successful dribbles 32

His future with Peterborough, however, already feels something of a foregone conclusion. Poku's current contract expires at the end of the season and the attacker is expected to move on, which would leave Peterborough entitled to collect a tribunal-determined compensation fee owing to his age.

Reports have linked the likes of Burnley, Ipswich Town and Southampton to Poku, who is sure to leave for the Championship at least this summer. However, he is also said to have continental suitors ahead of what could be a real tussle for his signature.

Don Goodman tips Kwame Poku for Championship move amid Burnley, Ipswich, Southampton transfer claim

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman has backed Poku to seal a move to the Championship once the season is finished.

Goodman believes Poku's future could hinge upon whether Ipswich and Southampton suffer relegation from the Premier League as expected, and if Scott Parker is successful in leading Burnley back to the promised land at the very first attempt.

"Well, Peterborough have finally found their mojo, haven't they?" Goodman explained to FLW.

"They've just put a seven-game unbeaten run together, far and away their best run of the season. It took way too long.

"Kwame Poku, 10 goals and six assists this season from just 20 games, 19 starts, is very impressive. It's on the back of 11 goals and seven assists last season.

"He's been on my radar for a couple of seasons now, along with Ephron Mason-Clarke, who is now doing really, really well at Coventry.

"If you're Burnley, Southampton or Ipswich, it's obviously going to depend on which players stay and which players leave. That's assuming Southampton and Ipswich will be in the Championship, Burnley will hope to be in the Premier League.

"So whether he's ready for the Premier League just yet is a debate to be had, but certainly if I was a Championship club and I needed an exciting, ball-carrying winger that both scores and creates goals, he would be on my radar."

Southampton could be a better fit for Peterborough's Kwame Poku over Ipswich Town, Burnley

Southampton, Ipswich and Burnley may not be the only clubs potentially pursuing a summer deal for Poku. However, of the three sides, Southampton could just represent the best fit.

The Saints will do well to retain 18-year-old prodigy Tyler Dibling, who has shone on the right-wing in an otherwise-dismal campaign on the south coast, earning reported interest from Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur.

A likely departure for Dibling would open up that berth for Poku, who could struggle to displace one of either Jack Clarke or Jaden Philogene - two proven, first-rate wingers at Championship level - if he was to join Ipswich.

Meanwhile, as Goodman alludes to, a direct leap from League One to the top-flight could just be too much too soon for Poku.

The speedy forward has the potential to play in the Premier League but would surely benefit from a more gradual transition by graduating through the Championship first, which means a move to Burnley has to hang very much in the balance.

Besides, Poku could well look at the struggles of like-minded wingers such as Luca Koleosho and Jeremy Sarmiento in Parker's brand of football and may favour a move to someone like Southampton, dependent on who is in charge come the summer.