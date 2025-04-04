Pundit Don Goodman believes there is a chance that Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg could leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer.

Hogg joined Huddersfield from Watford in the summer of 2013, and he has gone on to make over 400 appearances for the club, while he has worn the captain's armband for the past four years.

The 36-year-old has been involved in some of the Terriers' greatest-ever achievements, including winning promotion to the Premier League in the 2016-17 season and surviving in the top flight the following year, while he was also part of the team that reached the Championship play-off final under Carlos Corberan in the 2021-22 campaign before losing to Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

However, Hogg has found his game time limited in League One this season, with only 15 of his 32 appearances in all competitions coming from the start, and with his contract at the John Smith's Stadium set to expire, he is facing an uncertain future.

Opening up on his contract situation, Hogg recently said that he has not thought too much about the possibility of an extension, but he stressed that he has no plans to retire in the summer, and he stated his desire to help Town get back to where they belong.

Jonathan Hogg's stats for Huddersfield Town (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 404 Goals 6 Assists 9 Stats correct as of 3rd April 2025

It has been a tough few months for Huddersfield, and they suffered their second consecutive defeat under interim head coach Jon Worthington as they were beaten 1-0 at Lincoln City on Tuesday night to leave them sitting eighth in the table, two points from the play-off places with seven games remaining.

Don Goodman on Jonathan Hogg's Huddersfield Town future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman said that Huddersfield could consider keeping hold of Hogg due to his experience and leadership qualities, but given his lack of minutes this season, he questioned whether it may be the right time for the midfielder to move on.

"With regards to Jonathan Hogg, it's not for me to tell Huddersfield Town what to do really," Goodman said.

"I think the people on the inside will have a better idea.

"He's made over 400 appearances for Huddersfield, he's a true club legend, but he's 36 years old, and he's only started 15 games this season.

"There are lots of reasons to keep him in terms of his experience, leadership and what he can bring, but the flip side of that is that everything comes to an end in the end.

"At 36 years old and having played over 400 games, it would very much depend on how much it would cost for Huddersfield to keep Jonathan Hogg on board or it would very much depend on if he wants to extend his stay, move away for one last hurrah or even retire.

"I think only the people involved will know the answer to that."

Huddersfield Town must make difficult Jonathan Hogg decision this summer