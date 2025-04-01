Don Goodman believes that Luton Town still have their work cut out for them in their bid to survive relegation despite a turnaround in form under Matt Bloomfield.

The Hatters have won three of their last five league fixtures, with victories over relegation rivals Hull City, Cardiff City and Portsmouth.

These results have moved them to within two points of safety with only seven games remaining, giving them a chance at survival.

Luton are looking to avoid back-to-back relegations, having come 18th in the Premier League last season as well.

Don Goodman fires warning to Matt Bloomfield as tricky tests await

Goodman has claimed it’s too soon to say Bloomfield has turned a corner at Luton after a tricky start due to the difficult fixtures that lie ahead.

The pundit expects more from the team if the 41-year-old is to prove the doubters wrong, having made a slow start to life at Kenilworth Road.

“I think for Matt Bloomfield, proving the doubters wrong is probably not the appropriate phrase at this moment in time,” Goodman exclusively told Football League World.

“Matt will know that despite a real upturn in form the sole objective is to keep Luton Town in the Championship, and when you look at the games they still have to come.

“They’ve won three of their last five, they’ve beaten Hull and Cardiff away, which is impressive considering their terrible away record, and they’ve beaten Portsmouth at home.

Luton Town's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Hull City (A) 1-0 win Middlesbrough (H) 0-0 Cardiff City (A) 2-1 win Burnley (H) 4-0 loss Portsmouth (H) 1-0 win

“But, when you look at five of their [remaining] seven games are against five of the top 11, and they have won one of 17 against the top 11.

“So, it’s a great little run of form, three wins, a draw and a defeat in the last five, but there’s still a lot of work to be done for Luton Town.”

Luton are currently 23rd in the Championship table, with 38 points from 39 games.

Luton’s polarising remaining fixtures

Luton’s remaining games will see them play promotion-chasing Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Coventry City and West Brom.

The Hatters will also play relegation rivals Stoke City and Derby County, meaning they’ve got an intense set of fixtures ahead of them.

Those two games against the Potters and John Eustace’s side will be massive given the context of their other five.

If Luton are going to stay up this season, then their record against the top teams will have to improve, as the club will likely need around another seven to nine points at least in order to hav