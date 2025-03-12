Former striker and current Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has praised Coventry City midfielder Victor Torp after his brace in their 3-2 win over Stoke City on Saturday, and he expects the Dane to keep his place in Frank Lampard's side as they chase a play-off spot.

Torp has been with the Sky Blues for just over a year now, after a January 2024 move from Eliteserien club Sarpsborg 08 for a reported fee of around £2.1 million.

The versatile midfield man has been unable to nail down a consistent starting berth in his time at the CBS Arena as yet, but he could be set for an extended spell in Lampard's promotion-chasing side after his star turn in a key victory last time out over the Potters.

Don Goodman offers 'very good' Victor Torp verdict after Stoke City brace

Torp featured 20 times in his first half-season at Coventry under Mark Robins, as he played a key part in their run to the FA Cup semi-final before a crushing defeat against Manchester United.

The 25-year-old was on the bench more often than not in the first-half of this term before the turn of the year, but then did win a place in Lampard's starting eleven for six consecutive league games in January and February until suffering a calf injury that he recovered from just in time to start against Stoke on Saturday afternoon.

Torp opened the scoring against old boss Robins' side early on with a powerful header from a long-throw, then netted his brace just ten minutes later after running on to Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's pass and dispatching into the bottom-left corner to put his side into the ascendancy in the first-half.

The Sky Blues went on to win late on through a Bobby Thomas added-time strike, but it was Torp who controlled the midfield and set them on the way to three points.

Sky Sports co-commentator and pundit Don Goodman has sung his praises after the performance, and believes that he will keep his place in the middle of the park for the coming games amid Jack Rudoni's injury issues.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman said: “In Victor Torp, Coventry have got a very, very good player who scored a couple of cracking goals at the weekend, but hadn’t actually started a game since the middle of February.

“He’s got some serious competition in that Coventry City midfield. They are really strong in that area.

“Jamie Allen, Matt Grimes, Ben Sheaf, Torp and Josh Eccles, along with Jack Rudoni who’s injured - I do expect that Victor Torp will keep his place in the team.

“Technically, he’s very good, and he’s a good all-rounder actually. He’s got an eye for a goal as we saw at the weekend, six goals and a couple of assists now in only 21 starts.

“He’s a good all-rounder, and I’m pretty sure Frank Lampard is going to utilise him for what remains of the season.”

Frank Lampard spoke highly of Victor Torp - now he has to consistently deliver for Coventry City

Jubilant scenes followed Thomas' late winner at the CBS Arena on Saturday, as Coventry extended their winning run to nine from their last 10 league games to move into fifth place in the Championship.

Lampard has called on Torp to step up and become a key man since his arrival, and he moved to sing his praises after his impressive brace set them up for another three points against the Potters.

"Really pleased with him, a midfield player that can score goals and have an all-round game is priceless for us and the balance of the team," Lampard said in his post-match interview, via The Gazette & Herald.

"It was my game, I suppose as a coach you set up the team and when you play with two eights who are mobile like he and Josh (Eccles) were today it has to be part of their game.

"I see it in training a lot and I work on those things because it was part of my game, but he’s the one who did it and I’m delighted for him and the impact he had on the game today."