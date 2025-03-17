Bristol City have emerged as outside contenders for a play-off spot in the Championship, sitting seventh in the league.

The Robins are currently equal on points with West Bromwich Albion, but outside of the play-off positions due to inferior goal difference.

With eight games remaining, Football League World spoke exclusively with Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman on Bristol City’s play-off prospects, and who they could potentially oust from the race.

Don Goodman’s “main concern” for Bristol City play-off campaign amid worrying performances against top six

“So I think Bristol City are now in a four horse race with Coventry, West Bromwich Albion, themselves and Middlesbrough for the two places that will remain available for a play off spot.” Goodman told FLW.

“They’ve done brilliantly to get themselves up to seventh, but I look at the fixtures they’ve got left and they’ve got four against teams currently in the top six.”

“And they’ve played eight games against those teams so far, and they haven't managed to win any of them.”

“That would be my main concern as a Bristol City fan”

The Championship table (as of 17-3-25) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 5 Coventry City 38 +7 59 6 West Bromwich Albion 38 +14 57 7 Bristol City 38 +8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 +9 54

Looking ahead, Goodman expressed cautious optimism about the Robins’ prospects.

“But having seen them last Friday night against Norwich, and seeing how well they played and how well they had played the game before in a draw away at Bramall Lane, certainly they are capable.”

“But it’s very hard to commit and say they will get into the playoffs. Too hard a question.”

Championship playoff race intensifies as Bristol City make late push

As the Championship season enters its final stretch, Bristol City find themselves in a compelling position for a playoff berth, currently sitting seventh in the table and level on points with West Bromwich Albion.

With eight crucial fixtures remaining, the Robins have emerged as legitimate contenders in what Goodman describes as a "four horse race" for the final two playoff positions.

The recent surge in form has been remarkable for Bristol City, who currently rank third in the form table with an impressive 11 points from their last five matches. Their momentum was further demonstrated by temporarily leapfrogging both West Bromwich Albion and Coventry following their significant 2-1 victory over Norwich.

However, as Goodman points out, significant challenges remain in their path highlighting a concerning statistic against the division’s top teams.

Despite this worrying record, there are genuine reasons for optimism among the Robins faithful.

Their resilient 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane showcased their ability to compete with promotion contenders, while their performance against the Canaries demonstrated both quality and character.

As the season reaches its climax, Bristol City, Coventry, West Bromwich Albion, and Middlesbrough will be locked in an intense battle for playoff qualification.

While Goodman remains cautiously optimistic about the Robins' chances, acknowledging they are "certainly capable" of securing a top-six finish, he stops short of making a definitive prediction in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the Championship campaign.

For Bristol City supporters, the coming weeks will determine whether their late-season surge can translate into a genuine shot at Premier League promotion through the playoffs.