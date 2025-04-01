Don Goodman has praised Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder for his management of Tyrese Campbell since his arrival from Stoke City.

The forward joined the Blades in the summer, arriving as a free agent after his exit from the Championship side.

The 25-year-old has contributed 10 goals and one assists for the Yorkshire outfit so far this season, with the team chasing automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Campbell has started 16 times in the league, making a further 11 appearances from the bench, for a total of 1,283 minutes played this term.

Don Goodman praises Tyrese Campbell’s impact

Goodman has claimed Wilder’s management of Campbell has been key to his strong start to life at Bramall Lane, praising the fact he’s been able to keep the player fit.

He believes fitness issues have been the forward’s biggest barrier to continued success so far in his career, and that his game time has been looked after well by Sheffield United to ensure he remains available for selection.

“I think Sheffield United have pulled off a really smart piece of business getting Tyrese Campbell on a free transfer,” Goodman exclusively told Football League World.

“The key to Tyrese has been keeping him fit.

“And in order to do that, Chris Wilder has really managed his minutes well.

“I’m looking at his numbers, he’s got the most goals he’s ever scored now, which is 10 in the league.

Tyrese Campbell's stats 2024/25 (as of April 1st) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.70 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.52 Shots 2.81 Assists 0.07 Expected assists (xAG) 0.17 npxG + xAG 0.69 Shot-creating actions 2.53

“Only started 16 games, but been involved in 27, and I think that shows you that Chris Wilder knows that he’s got a little gem, and he’s choosing to really manage his physical output.

“And he’s reaping the benefits of that, Tyrese has always had talent, always had the ability, it was just a case of trying to keep him fit for an extended period of time.

“So it was a gamble that was really worth taking, to be honest, they couldn’t really lose, even if he hadn’t done as well they weren’t going to lose.”

Sheffield United are currently top of the Championship table, two points clear of third place Burnley.