Don Goodman expects Kieran McKenna to remain at Ipswich Town next season as Championship football looms at Portman Road.

The club are now looking set to be relegated from the Premier League just 12 months on from being promoted in sensational circumstances.

It was reported last year that both Chelsea and Manchester United were considering an approach for the Northern Irishman, but he agreed terms on a new deal to remain with the club as they prepared to embark on life in the top flight.

But now it remains to be seen whether he will be at the club if they are going to be competing in the Championship again next season.

Don Goodman makes Kieran McKenna future claim

Goodman expects McKenna to remain with Ipswich even if they are relegated to the Championship given the club’s long-term ambitions.

He is also unsure that there would be any better options available to 38-year-old if he did leave the Tractor Boys.

“I’d be really surprised if Kieran McKenna didn’t elect to stay at Ipswich Town for next season, because they are, as he’s already sampled since he came through the door, they’re a very, very ambitious football club, who are desperate to get to the Premier League, but, moreover, want to stay there,” Goodman exclusively told Football League World.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record - as of March 24th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 164 80 46 38 48.78

“I do question their recruitment policy over the course of last summer and January, and whether it really gave them an opportunity of survival in the Premier League.

“But, we’re talking about the summer and we’re talking about probably Ipswich being a Championship team, and they will have a very, very good squad of players.

“And Kieran McKenna, where would he go from Ipswich? Would he get an opportunity at a Premier League club? It’s very difficult to know the answer to that.

“And therefore, if you’re going to be in the Championship, I can’t imagine there will be a better fit for him.”

Ipswich are currently 18th in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of safety with nine games remaining.

McKenna can bring Ipswich back up next year

McKenna’s stock hasn’t really dipped this year despite Ipswich’s struggles in the Premier League, as the job done to get them there in the first place earned so much praise.

He has every chance of guiding the team to promotion again next year if he stays, provided they keep the majority of the squad together.

It will be interesting to see if someone does make an approach for him given what happened 12 months ago, but it’s looking like a quieter managerial market this summer unless Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur opt for a change.

Keeping McKenna would be massive for Ipswich given the impact he’s had there, and that will be critical for their promotion hopes in 2026.