All eyes will be on the top of League One on Saturday afternoon, as second-placed Wycombe Wanderers host third-placed Wrexham in a match that could have massive implications on the race for promotion.

Victory for either side will be crucial, as Wycombe have the chance to extend the gap to their closest rivals to three points with a game in hand. The Red Dragons will be keen to ensure that they prevent this from happening, as Charlton Athletic are beginning to gain momentum and catch both sides.

Wrexham had the chance to go into Saturday's fixture in the driving seat, albeit having played one more game than Wycombe, but they fell to defeat at Reading on Tuesday evening, keeping the Chairboys in front. Now Birmingham City have built a buffer to the rest of the division, all eyes will be focused on who gets that second-place spot.

Football League World spoke exclusively to Sky Sports pundit and former West Bromwich Albion forward, Don Goodman, about how he thought the race for promotion could unfold ahead of the exciting clash at Adams Park.

Don Goodman offers Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham AFC promotion verdict

Goodman spoke exclusively to Football League World ahead of Wycombe's highly-anticipated fixture against Wrexham on Saturday, and was quizzed on whether he thought the winner of the match would go up along with Birmingham.

Goodman believes it would be simplistic to declare that the winner of tomorrow's clash will gain promotion alongside runaway league leaders Birmingham, insisting that there is plenty of football still to be played and both Stockport and Charlton Athletic are entering the race for top-two contention.

Indeed, he issued a warning to both Wycombe and Wrexham involving Stockport and Charlton, claiming that the second automatic place is a "four-horse race" at this moment in time.

The 58-year-old responded: "I think it would be too easy to say that the winner of the game between Wycombe and Wrexham will finish second behind Birmingham.

"There's still an awful lot of football left to be played, and a lot of the games they have to play - Stockport County, Charlton, Wrexham and Wycombe, they all have to play each other - so there's still an awful lot to play for.

"I would say the second automatic place is a four-horse race, despite Wycombe and Wrexham having brilliant seasons, it's Charlton and Stockport that have crept up."

Wycombe and Wrexham must beware of Charlton and Stockport

The race for the second automatic spot in League One has seemed to be a two-horse race for the majority of the season. However, both the Chairboys and the Red Dragons have been dropping more points than they would've liked recently.

This has opened the door for Charlton to announce themselves as a late promotion contender. Nathan Jones' side endured a mediocre start to the season, but have been in a rich vein of form lately, which has seen them narrow the gap to second place to just five points. The Reds look to be the biggest threat to both clubs, and will be hoping for a draw on Saturday.

League One Table (correct as of 14/03/25) Rank Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 35 25 7 3 35 82 2 Wycombe Wanderers 35 19 11 5 28 68 3 Wrexham 36 20 8 8 20 68 4 Charlton Athletic 36 18 9 9 16 63 5 Stockport County 36 17 11 8 18 62

Stockport sit just one point back from the Addicks, but can't be counted out of the promotion race just yet. After losing Louie Barry in January, many thought the Hatters would tail off, but that hasn't been the case. Dave Challinor's side are still very much in contention for promotion, following a 0-0 draw with Charlton last week.

As Goodman stated, all four promotion contenders are playing each other in the last two months of the season, which will make for some very tense fixtures towards the business end of the season. With Wycombe and Wrexham kicking that off on Saturday, they mustn't forget about Charlton and Stockport, who could be breathing down their necks very soon.