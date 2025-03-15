Summary Walsall's League Two lead has dwindled due to recent poor form, now 3 points ahead of Bradford.

Bradford City have surged with key players stepping up, aiming to close in on Walsall.

Don Goodman favors Bradford to win League Two due to their form, but Walsall needs to recover quickly.

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, pundit and former Bradford City and Walsall man Don Goodman believes the Bantams are the favourites to land the League Two title.

The League Two crown looked all but certain to be heading to Walsall after the first-half of the campaign, but a dramatic collapse has allowed Bradford City to enter the hunt.

Mat Sadler got his side firing in the opening stage of the season, as the Midlands club built a comfortable gap at the top of the division. However, Thursday night's draw with Bromley means the Saddlers are now winless in their last five.

On the contrary, Bradford are absolutely flying after a mediocre start to the campaign. Despite suffering injury devastation to the prolific Andy Cook, key players such as Antoni Sarcevic have stepped up to the plate and are performing well on a consistent basis.

League Two table (Correct ahead of 15 March fixtures) Pos Team Played Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Walsall 37 20 9 8 24 69 2 Bradford City 36 19 9 8 18 66

This has left the Bantams just three points behind their title rivals but with a game in hand. That means that when all is said and done at the weekend, Bradford could be level on points with Walsall with just nine games to play.

Football League World spoke exclusively to former striker and pundit Don Goodman, and got the lowdown on how he sees the League Two title race unfolding.

Don Goodman backs Bradford City to win League Two over Walsall

The 58-year-old was quizzed by Football League World on who he thinks will win League Two.

He responded: "The League Two title. It was Walsall's, but a real bad run of form, just 10 points over their last eight league games, has really given the initiative to Bradford City.

"[Bradford] have taken nine more points in eight games than Walsall, so with ten games to go, I'd say Bradford are probably favourites.

"As long as Walsall stay in the top three, I'm sure they'll be ok with that, because if you offered Walsall automatic promotion before a ball was kicked, I'm sure everybody at the football club would've been good with that.

"It's a case of them [Walsall] resetting, trying to go again and making sure they stay in the top three. But Bradford, for me, currently are favourites to win it."

Walsall must reset after recent struggles

January was a tough month for the Saddlers, as top scorer Nathan Lowe was recalled by Stoke City after excelling for his loan club. This was a massive blow for the title challengers, and has coincided with their downturn in form.

Ethan Wheatley was brought in from Manchester United on loan to replace the outgoing Lowe, but has struggled to hit the ground running. The teenage striker is yet to hit the back of the net, which will certainly be frustrating for the club and player.

Thursday night's draw at Bromley was a step back in the right direction, but Sadler will be hoping that he can halt the five-game winless run as soon as possible, and get his side back on track.

It's been a difficult few months for the Midlands outfit, and now they have Bradford breathing down their necks for the League Two title. Despite this, Walsall must regroup and try to string some consistent results together if they wish to get their title bid over the line.