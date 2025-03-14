West Brom appear to be hitting their stride in the form table at the right time as they seek a place in the play-offs come the end of the season.

Tony Mowbray’s side have offered a statement of intent to the rest of the division by going on a five-match unbeaten run, which has included taking valuable points away at automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Burnley.

Precious draws at some of the best sides in the league could be crucial to squeak into the top six and have also proved the Baggies can compete with the very best in the second tier.

The Black Country outfit are now unbeaten against all the top three in the Championship, but a major issue has been getting the better of teams towards the bottom end of the table, with the club failing to overcome the likes of Derby County, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle over the course of the term.

West Brom will be hoping for differing fortunes when they take on another relegation-threatened side in Hull City this weekend at The Hawthorns, with maximum points needed to keep themselves in front of the play-off chasing pack.

After their clash with Burnley, there hase been clamour with some connected with West Brom to drop goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, who made a poor error by spilling a routine shot into the path of Zian Flemming for the Clarets' equaliser, so shortly after John Swift had put the visitors in front.

With that mistake seemingly costing Albion two points, questions have been raised about whether Josh Griffiths should take Wildsmith’s place between the posts, and pundit Don Goodman has weighed in with his thoughts about the goalkeeping situation in B71.

Don Goodman backs West Brom's Joe Wildsmith to respond from Burnley setback

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has defended Joe Wildsmith after his error at Burnley, highlighting the overall strong start he has made to stepping in between the sticks following Alex Palmer's exit for Ipswich Town.

Goodman said: “I think everybody was disappointed at West Bromwich Albion when Alex Palmer left to go and play in the Premier League with Ipswich Town, but although he made a mistake for Burnley’s goal the other evening, other than that Joe Wildsmith has been really solid.

“Seven games, a couple of clean sheets in the last four, only six goals conceded, I don’t think he’s let anybody down.

Joe Wildsmith West Bromwich Albion stats 2024/25 (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 7 (7) Minutes played 630 Clean sheets 2 Save percentage 66.7% Goals conceded 6 Goals prevented -0.09 Errors leading to goals 1 Pass accuracy 57.0% Stats correct as of 14/03/2025

“Yes, there was a mistake for Burnley’s equalising goal, but he had a solid season for Derby County last season and, apart from the error, I think he’s had a solid start to his opportunity in the West Brom goal.”

Joe Wildsmith must be alert to Josh Griffiths pressure

Despite Joe Wildsmith earning the praise of Don Goodman and boss Tony Mowbray, you do feel he won’t get away with many more of those types of mistakes, particularly if it is costing West Brom crucial points in the race for the top six.

The pressure will undoubtedly be on the current Albion number one to bounce back from such a glaring error, with Josh Griffiths such strong competition to have waiting in the wings, and he will be eager to follow in the footsteps of Alex Palmer and grasp the starting shirt when the chance arrives.

Wildsmith has got to prove himself to be a steady option in goal for the remainder of the season, in order for the backline to have full confidence and for the team to focus solely on one job, which is to get a top six place.

Although criticism is coming at the feet of Wildsmith, the former Derby keeper will have to respond with both calmness and confidence to ease the supporters' fears.