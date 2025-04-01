Miron Muslic's appointment has not had the desired effect for Plymouth Argyle so far.

The 42-year-old arrived at Home Park on 10 January, following the departure of Wayne Rooney.

Muslic penned a three-and-a-half-year deal to become Argyle's new head coach, having previously been in charge of Belgian First Division A side Cercle Brugge between September 2022-December 2024.

Signing the Austrian to a long-term deal evidently showcased the confidence levels from the Plymouth hierarchy in his appointment, but unfortunately, with the club sitting rock-bottom of the Championship with just seven games to go, it's looking increasingly unlikely he will mastermind a great escape.

"You'd like to think" - Don Goodman makes claim on Miron Muslic's Plymouth Argyle future

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, Don Goodman: 'Plymouth Argyle are now six points adrift of safety. Gut feeling, do you think Miron Muslic would stick with the Pilgrims in League One?'

Goodman said: "I think Plymouth Argyle will be in League One next season, and I would imagine that Miron Muslic would want to get them back promoted.

"He would want a summer of pre-season camp, would want some new signings and to bring players in. When you listen to him talk and some of the motivational speeches that have been on social media, you would imagine he's an honourable man that would not want to abandon ship.

"So, you'd like to think that when they go down, and they will, that they will be one of the favourites next season. They'll have a strong squad for the level, and he will be able to bring success and get them back into the Championship."

Muslic will likely feel he deserves chance to have a summer transfer window with Plymouth Argyle

Arriving halfway through the season, to an entirely new league and country, with a team already low on confidence and struggling in the Championship - this was always going to be a huge challenge for Muslic to make an instant Argyle impact.

The reality is that the vast majority of Plymouth's players are not his, and despite their continued struggles in the league, he has presided over some big wins over the likes of West Brom, Portsmouth and a 5-1 demolition of Millwall.

On top of that, he's overseen two famous FA Cup shocks over Brentford and Liverpool respectively, and his side were able to give Manchester City a real scare too, having taken the lead at the Etihad Stadium after 38 minutes, before going on to lose 3-1.

Muslic's Plymouth signings & their Championship stats as of matchday 39 - per FotMob Player Signed from Appearances Avg. match rating Malachi Boateng Hearts (Perm) 4 6.27/10 Nikola Katic FC Zurich (Loan) 10 7.26/10 Maksym Talovierov LASK (Perm) 9 6.86/10

The three signings that he was able to make in Malachi Boateng, Nikola Katic and Maksym Talovierov respectively, have offered signs of encouragement that he can be entrusted to make quality signings, with Katic and Talovierov in particular banking numerous impressive performances since arriving.

Therefore, Muslic will surely feel that, through the combination of some memorable results and the evidence of solid recruitment, he's banked enough credit with the club's hierarchy to be given the opportunity to bring Plymouth back to the Championship next season, should they be relegated to League One.