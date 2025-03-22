Sky Sports pundit and former West Bromwich Albion forward Don Goodman has urged Devante Cole to seal a move away from the club this summer.

Cole joined Albion just last summer from League One outfit Barnsley but has failed to establish himself under both Carlos Corberan and Tony Mowbray in the current campaign.

Despite having been a prolific third-tier goalscorer over the preceding two seasons at Oakwell, Cole arrived on a free transfer at the age of 29 and his move was met with initial skepticism from supporters.

The striker has done precious little to prove his doubters wrong, although he has seldom been granted the opportunity to do so either. Indeed, Cole is still awaiting his first league start for the Baggies, with all 14 of his goalless appearances coming from the bench.

Devante Cole's career stats across all competitions, as per FotMob, as of March 21 Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2014/15 Barnsley (loan), MK Dons (loan) League One 38 10 1 2015/16 Bradford City, Fleetwood Town League One 38 8 0 2016/17 Fleetwood Town League One 46 8 4 2017/18 Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic League One 40 12 4 2018/19 Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion League One 17 3 0 2019/20 Motherwell, Doncaster Rovers League One, Scottish Premiership 37 6 1 2020/21 Motherwell Scottish Premiership 31 12 6 2021/22 Barnsley Championship 27 2 1 2022/23 Barnsley League One 53 16 3 2023/24 Barnsley League One 49 18 3 2024/25 West Bromwich Albion Championship 14 0 0

The likes of Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana were selected to lead the line ahead of him during West Brom's injury crisis in January, where they were without top scorer Josh Maja and Daryl Dike.

Following the loan arrival of Adam Armstrong in the most recent window, a proven second-tier marksman who previously played under Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers, Cole has only slipped even further down the pecking order and does not appear to have any sort of long-term future with the club.

Don Goodman urges Devante Cole to seal West Brom transfer exit this summer

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman cited Cole's lack of minutes and has urged the 29-year-old to push for an exit this summer.

Goodman, it must be said, certainly enjoyed a finer stay at the Hawthorns; the striker-turned-pundit is still fondly remembered by a previous generation of supporters, having scored 60 goals from just over 150 appearances for the Baggies between 1987 and 1991.

"I think it's clear with Devante Cole that, in terms of his career, he would probably be better off away from West Bromwich Albion," Goodman told FLW.

"He had two brilliant back-to-back seasons at Barnsley in League One, scored a lot of goals and did a lot of damage.

"Whenever I've seen him on the pitch for West Brom, I've seen a wholehearted player that gives everything he's got for the cause, but he simply hasn't had too many opportunities.

"I think at his age, you need to be playing football week-in, week out. With Daryl Dike and Maja injured, they were still playing with false nines prior to Adam Armstrong's arrival and you kind of feel the writing is on the wall.

Related West Brom can force Southampton FC's transfer hand - Tony Mowbray must deliver a Championship shock though West Brom could capture the permanent signing of Adam Armstrong from Southampton, but only if they secure a shock promotion back to the Premier League

"It would be best for him and his career if he got a chance elsewhere."

West Brom must cash in on Devante Cole

While Cole himself must surely be exploring his options and intending on an exit, West Brom should also share that sentiment and a departure simply feels in the best interest of all parties.

The former Fleetwood Town and Motherwell frontman joined on a free, meaning West Brom would, by default, make profit by collecting any possible fee for his services.

As per Capology, Cole - who is under contract for another season with Albion - is earning an estimated weekly wage of £7,500.

That's hardly a significant wage by Championship standards, of course, but it's money that could be used elsewhere and West Brom should be looking to do exactly that if he's not going to be handed the opportunity to make any sort of tangible impact.