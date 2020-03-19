Exclusive: Dom Ball gives verdict on QPR playoff hopes

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Dom Ball has said the club see the playoffs as a definite possibility, with the R’s currently six points adrift of the top six.

Despite being in 13th position their gap to the top six is fairly small and following a run of six matches unbeaten confidence is high at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR have been one of the most free scoring sides in the division, with 58 goals scored in 37 matches, a record only West Bromwich Albion and Brentford have bettered.

However, they also have the third worst defensive record, with 62 goals conceded.

When asked whether the playoffs were a possibility in an exclusive interview with Football League World, Ball said: “I think it is definitely possible.

“Had we picked up a few better results before Christmas in games we felt we should have won we would be in there already and with the quality of the team, we see ourselves as a team that should be in the playoffs or as contenders.

“Based on our current form, it is definitely realistic and when the season continues that will be our sole priority.”

The EFL announced today that all football will continue to be suspended until April 30 at the earliest, although the intention appears to be that the current seasons will be finished.