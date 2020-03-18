Exclusive: Dom Ball dubs QPR teammate ‘best player’ he has ever played with

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Dom Ball has dubbed R’s midfielder Eberechi Eze the best player he has ever played with in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for the West London club so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 37 appearances.

His form has attracted interest from Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace and he is thought to be valued at around £20m.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, Ball said that while he wanted Eze to stay he understands that he is a player destined for the top.

“Definitely, he could go all the way to the top”, Ball said.

“I have been in about six or seven different squads since I turned pro and he is by far the best player I have played with. I even think there is more to come from him.

“With Eze he can have an average game and still get two assists and a goal. I see him every day in training and the ability he has is ridiculous, so I really hope he goes to the top.

“If he does leave it will be a shame because he is so great to play with but someone with his ability he is destined for the top.”

Ball has been operating in the midfield pairing behind Eze in the Mark Warburtons’ 4-2-3-1 formation, making 22 appearances so far this season.